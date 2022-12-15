scorecardresearch
PTC India, RCF and Sukhjit Starch to go ex-dividend today; Jai Balaji Industries board to consider fund raising

RCF shares will go ex-dividend today. This company had announced an interim dividend of Rs 1.60 per share and final dividend of Rs 2.50 per share. The dividends will be paid on January 22, 2023

PTC India will go ex-dividend today. The company had announced a final dividend of Rs 5.80 per share. The dividend will be paid on January 29, 2023

Thursday will see at least three stocks namely PTC India, Rashtriya Chemicals and Fertilizers (RCF)  and Sukhjit Starch & Chemicals going ex-dividend. The board of Jai Balaji Industries will consider a proposal of preferential issue of shares today. Shares of Baroda Extrusion will go ex-EGM today.

Published on: Dec 15, 2022, 8:26 AM IST
Posted by: Priya Raghuvanshi, Dec 15, 2022, 8:24 AM IST
