PVR, Inox Leisure shares gain up to 8% on reports cinema halls may open from September

Share prices of PVR and Inox Leisure were trading higher in afternoon session today on reports that government is likely to allow opening of cinema halls from September. The halls will be opened with limited viewers and strict social distancing rules. Cinema halls have remained closed since March 23, 2020 on the imposition of coronavirus lockdown.

The government is likely to include opening of movie theatres in fresh guidelines for lockdown to be released at the end of August.

PVR share price gained 5.7% to Rs 1,337 against previous close of Rs 1,261 on BSE. The stock has gained 7.4% in the last 2 days. The mid cap share trades higher than 5 day, 20 day, 50 day and 100 day moving averages but lower than 200 day moving averages.

In a week, the share has gained 11.48%. The share hit 52-week high of Rs 2082 on February 20, 2020 and 52 week low of Rs 706 on May 19, 2020.

Similarly, share of another multiplex operator Inox Leisure rose to Rs 284.5, a gain of 8.46% intra day. The share opened with a gain of 3.64% at Rs 249 today.

The stock opened with a gain of 2.17% at Rs 284.50 on BSE.

It has risen 9.63% in the last 3 days. It trades higher than 5 day, 20 day, 50 day and 100 day moving averages but lower than 200 day moving averages.

During one year, the share has fallen 3.54% and fallen 26.28% since the beginning of this year. However, in a week, the stock has gained 11.66% on BSE.

