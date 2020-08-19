Share Market News Live: Sensex rises 150 points, Nifty at 11,430; SBI, Indian Oil, GAIL top gainers

Sensex, Nifty LIVE Updates on August 19: Domestic benchmarks traded on a bullish note on Wednesday, tracking positive cues from global markets and persistent foreign fund inflows. Sensex was rising 210 points higher at 38,738 and Nifty was trading 60 points higher at 11,450. As per analysts, gains were checked as market traders turned cautious ahead of AGR hearing in SC later today and US Federal Reserve meet outcome scheduled to release tonight. SGX Nifty was rising 90 points higher at 10,690, indicating positive trend in domestic grounds today. Meanwhile, April-June quarterly earnings announcements by Muthoot Finance, CSB Bank, Ruchi Soya Industries, V2 Retail, Ramky Infrastructure and Tips Industries among others will also set the tone for the stock market today. Yesterday, Sensex ended 477 points higher at 38,528 and Nifty added 138 points to close at 11,385.

Here's a look at the updates of the market action on BSE and NSE today

11.51 AM: Top gainers and losers

SBI, followed by L&T, M&M, ICICI Bank, Sun Pharma, Axis Bank, ITC and Bajaj Auto were among the top gainers on Sensex pack. On the other hand, HCL Tech, Nestle India, Tata Steel, Kotak Bank and Infosys were among the laggards.

11. 44 AM: Market update

11.31 AM: AGR case expert outlook

On SC AGR case hearing today, Keshav Lahoti, Associate Equity Analyst, Angel Broking said,"On the Supreme Court's question on whether to make Jio liable for Rcom AGR dues based on spectrum sharing. Jio has made it clear that there is no question of one operator paying dues of another operator and AGR dues payable by it is already paid. Government is of the opinion to allow a 20 years time frame for companies like Airtel, Vodafone Idea to clear their AGR dues. We believe Bharti Airtel will be able to make upfront AGR payment even if asked by court by raising money from QIP, debt. Overall, we see upfront payment of AGR dues as a positive development for Airtel and Jio as it raises question mark on survival of Vodafone Idea in the industry."

11. 22 AM: Real estate sector update

Speaking on outlook for real estate sector Mohit Goel, CEO, Omaxe Ltd said, "Being an end-user driven market, the demand has picked up faster in 2/3 cities due to a host of reasons like government's industry and infrastructure push, corporates looking for cheap real estate and skilled workforce that are staying back or returning and higher capital appreciation.

The demand in the residential real estate segment is gravitating towards reputed developers. As a result, developers with a strong balance sheet and good delivery record are witnessing an upsurge in demand."

11.07 AM: Coronavirus toll

Worldwide, there are 223 lakh confirmed cases and 7.84 lakh deaths from COVID-19 outbreak. Meanwhile, the death toll in India crossed 53,000 mark and total coronavirus stood at 27.68 lakh as of Wednesday.

10. 54 AM: Stocks in news

IDBI Bank, Indiabulls Real Estate, YES Bank, RIL, SBI among others are the top stocks to watch out for in Wednesday's trading session.

10. 43 AM: Gold outlook

Commenting on Gold's outlook, Hareesh V, Head Commodity Research at Geojit Financial Services said," A weak US currency and expectations of more economic easing measures amid slow global growth continue to lift the safe-haven demand of gold. However, an intermittent profit booking cannot be ruled out on signs of easing US-China trade tensions and optimism about coronavirus vaccine."

On London spot technical outlook, he added," A direct break of $2020 is required to continue the bullish outlook, else intraday bias largely on the downside. However, major downside moves are likely only if prices break $1970."

10. 32 AM: Earnings Today

Muthoot Finance, CSB Bank, Ruchi Soya Industries, V2 Retail, Ramky Infrastructure and Tips Industries among others will be announcing their April-June quarterly earnings today.

10. 13 AM: Gold outlook

As per Geojit Financial Services, inability to break $2020 intraday bias most likely to be on the lower side. However, support is seen at $1960 which needs to be cleared for the continuation of the trend. A direct rise above $2022 would lift prices much higher later.

For MCX Gold August, resistance is placed at 54,000 and support is at 51,400. For MCX Silver August futures, the resistance is at 71,500/74,980 and the support is placed at 65,100/60,800.

10.05 AM: Key upcoming announcements

Traders will also keep an eye on the minutes of the RBI monetary policy panel meeting which will be released on August 20. The foreign exchange reserves data will be released on August 21. On the global front, the US will release FOMC minutes on August 19, followed by Initial Jobless Claims on August 20, and Markit Manufacturing PMI Flash and Existing Home Sales on August 21.

9. 53 AM: Global cues

Globally, European markets closed lower on Tuesday on concerns over the coronavirus pandemic and rising tensions between the US and China. Meanwhile, US stocks were trading higher as investors awaited further developments on economic relief and US-China trade relations. Apart from this, the upcoming OPEC meeting will be closely watched.

9. 40 AM: MCX Gold today

On the Multi-Commodity Exchange, gold September Futures traded 0.57% or Rs 305 lower at Rs 53,266, after hitting an intraday low of Rs 53,125 against the previous close of Rs 53,571 per 10 gm. MCX gold futures currently trade almost Rs 2,925 lower than the lifetime high of Rs 56,191 per 10 gm, hit on August 7.

The yellow metal has risen 35.2% since the beginning of this year, amid concerns over rising coronavirus cases around the globe. The yellow metal on MCX has risen 41.5% to the life-time high since the beginning of the year. The bullion that was trading at Rs 39,000 on December 31, 2019, recently hit a lifetime high of Rs 56,191 per 10 gm on August 7, 2020.

9. 33 AM: Opening session

Sensex and Nifty opened on a bullish note on Wednesday, amid positive global equities. Sensex was rising 210 points higher at 38,738 and Nifty was trading 60 points higher at 11,450. SGX Nifty was rising 90 points higher at 10,690, indicating positive trend in domestic grounds today.

9. 15 AM: Global cues

Overseas, Asian stocks are mostly trading higher on Wednesday after a strong Wall Street session in which the S&P 500 hit an all-time high, rebounding from huge losses caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

In US, the S&P 500 closed at a record high on Tuesday, rebounding from huge losses triggered by the coronavirus pandemic. Fed has cut rates to near zero to bolster business through the pandemic.

9.00 AM: FII/ DII action data

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) bought shares worth Rs 1,134.57 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs), were net sellers to the tune of Rs 379.38 crore in the Indian equity market on 18 August, provisional data showed.

8. 50 AM: Market valuation

As per technical indicators, Nifty has finally crossed the earlier consolidation phase of 11300-11370 zone.

"We should now endeavor 11500-11700 as the next two levels for the market to achieve. A stop can be placed below 11200 as that is the new support for the index," said Manish Hathiramani, proprietary index trader and technical analyst, Deen Dayal Investments.

8. 40 AM: Nifty outlook

Expressing views on near term Nifty outlook, Ruchit Jain (Senior Analyst - Technical and Derivatives, Angel Broking said, "The follow-up move in the coming session will be important as if the momentum continues, then it will lead the index towards 11465 followed by 11625. These are the projections done by the reciprocal retracements of the recent corrective move. On the flipside, 11250 will now be seen as important support. In the last few sessions, in spite of the consolidation in the index, the stock-specific moves have provided good trading opportunities."

8.30 AM: Closing

Domestic benchmark indices ended largely bullish on Tuesday, amid heavy buying in realty and media scrips, despite mixed global equities. Sensex ended 477 points higher at 38,528 and Nifty added 138 points to close at 11,385. Yesterday, Sensex ended 173 points higher at 38,050 and Nifty gained 81 points to close at 11,385.

