Q2 Results 2023 this week: RIL, Axis Bank, TechM, Maruti Suzuki India, BPCL, and more

The October 23-28 week is a busy one for traders and investors alike, with the exception of the Dussehra holiday on October 24. Stock exchanges BSE and NSE will remain closed on October 24 due to Dussehra. Trading across equity, equity derivatives and securities lending and borrowing (SLB) segments will also be closed on Tuesday. Among the widely tracked companies that will announce their results this week are Reliance Industries Limited (RIL), Maruti Suzuki, Tech Mahindra, Asian Paints, Axis Bank, Cipla, Bajaj Finserv, and NTPC.

Here are the Q2 results 2023 that will come out this week:

October 23: Mahindra Logistics, Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India, New Delhi Television (NDTV), PNB Housing, Torrent Pharmaceuticals, Lloyds Metals and Energy, Alok Industries, and Kewal Kiran Clothing

October 24: There will be no major earnings announcements due to the Dussehra holiday.

October 25: Axis Bank, Tech Mahindra, Jubilant Foodworks, Indus Towers, Welspun India, Network18 Media Investments, TV18 Broadcast, Rallis India, Sona BLW Precision Forgings, CMS Info Systems, Responsive Industries, LKP Finance, Gulf Oil Lubricants India, Star Housing Finance, Chennai Petroleum Corporation, and Chalet Hotels

October 26: Asian Paints, ACC, Colgate-Palmolive (India), Vodafone Idea, Punjab National Bank (PNB), Canara Bank, Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC, Shriram Finance, Apollo Pipes, RailTel Corporation of India, Sterlite Technologies, NLC India, Apar Industries, Indian Bank, Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra), Aavas Financiers, Coromandel International, DB Corp, Dai-ichi Karkaria, Dixon Technologies (India), Home First Finance Company India, Maharashtra Scooters, Medplus Health Services, Symphony, Somany Ceramics, Jindal Saw, Westlife Foodworld

October 27: Reliance Industries (RIL), Maurti Suzuki India, Cipla, Dr Reddy's Laboratories, Novartis India, Blue Dart Express, Bajaj Finserv, Bajaj Holdings Investment, SBI Cards and Payment Services, SBI Life Insurance Company, Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL), Mahanagar Gas Limited, GMR Airports Infrastructure, Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services, Mahindra Lifespace Developers, Nuvama Wealth Management, Schaeffler India, Jubilant Pharmova, Goodyear India, City Union Bank, Indian Overseas Bank, Tamilnad Mercantile Bank, SBFC Finance, Ujjiwan Small Finance Bank, ION Exchange (India), RateGain Travel Technologies, Route Mobile, Carborundum Universal, IRB Infrastructure Developers, Sumitomo Chemical India, Lakshmi Electrical Control Systems, Latent View Analytics, ZF Commercial Vehicle Control Systems India, and Dwarikesh Sugar Industries

October 28: AU Small Finance Bank, Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL), NTPC, Macrotech Developers, IDFC First Bank, Pfizer, JBM Auto, Greenlam Industries, Goodluck India, and D-Link (India).

