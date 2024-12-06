Rate sensitive stocks rise ahead of RBI Monetary Policy today 

Rate sensitive stocks such as auto and banking were trading higher ahead of the RBI Monetary Policy announcement today. BSE Auto Index was up 248 pts at 53,918 and BSE Bankex gained 58 pts to 61,000.

On the other hand, the BSE Realty index was down 36 pts to 8,355.

ICICI Bank, Axis Bank and SBI were among the top gainers on Sensex, rising 0.82%, 0.32% and 0.04%, respectively.

In the auto segment, Bajaj Auto, M&M and Eicher Motors were among the top gainers, rising up to 2.18%, 0.35% and 0.86%, respectively on BSE.

Meanwhile, Sensex was trading 143 points lower at 81,622 and Nifty slipped 55 pts to 24,653.

Global brokerage Nomura expects the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to start a rate-cutting cycle, with the first cut expected to be announced on December 6. According to the brokerage, RBI is expected to announce a 25 basis points repo rate cut and a 50 basis points Cash Reserve Ratio (CRR) cut on December 6 to counter the economic slowdown and increase liquidity in the banking system.