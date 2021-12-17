RateGain Travel Technologies stock lists at 15% discount to issue price

Shares of RateGain Travel Technologies listed at a discount of 15% to the issue price today. The firm made its debut at Rs 360 per share (down 15.29 per cent) on the NSE against the IPO issue price of Rs 425. Market cap of the firm stood at Rs 3,843 crore. Total 20.51 lakh shares of the firm changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 73.83 crore on the NSE.

On BSE, the stock listed at Rs 364.80, 14.16% lower to the IPO price. Market cap of the firm rose to Rs 3,894 crore.

Total 0.18 lakh shares of the firm changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 67.37 crore on the BSE.

The IPO of Rategain Travel Technologies was held from December 7 to December 9. The share sale saw strong response from investors, with the issue getting subscribed 17.41 times on the last day of the offer.

All the categories, including those for Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) and Retail Individual Investors (RIIs), were oversubscribed.

The price band of the IPO was Rs 405-425 per share. The travel and hospitality technology services provider's offer raised Rs 1,335.73 crore at the upper end of the price band.

The IPO attracted 30,20,04,780 bids for 1,73,51,146 shares on offer.

The lot size of the IPO was 35 shares for which one would have to spend Rs 14,875. A retail-individual investor could apply for up to 13 lots or 455 shares by spending Rs 1,93,375.

The share sale comprised a fresh issue of up to Rs 375 crore and an offer for sale of up to 2,26,05,530 equity shares.

The company raised Rs 599 crore from anchor investors a day ahead of the IPO.

Among other purposes, proceeds from the fresh issue will be used for payment of debt availed by RateGain UK, one of the subsidiaries, from Silicon Valley Bank; payment of deferred consideration for the acquisition of DHISCO and strategic investments, acquisitions, and inorganic growth.

Kotak Mahindra Capital Company Limited, IIFL Securities Limited and Nomura Financial Advisory and Securities (India) Private Limited were the lead managers to the issue.

RateGain is among the leading distribution technology companies globally and the largest Software as a Service (SaaS) company in the hospitality and travel industry in India.

The company offers travel and hospitality solutions across a wide spectrum of verticals including hotels, airlines, online travel agents (OTAs), meta-search companies, vacation rentals, package providers, car rentals, rail, travel management companies, cruises and ferries.