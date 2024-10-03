scorecardresearch
Business Today
Subscribe
PMS Today US News India UPSTART Weather BT Shorts NRI Education Election
BT Golf BT Mindrush BT Best Banks
Clear all
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Sign in Subscribe
events
Special
  • BT tech today
  • BT 500 wealth creators summit
  • Economic Indicators
News
MARKETS
Company Stock
Reliance Infrastructure board gives nod to raise funds, shares rally 

Feedback

Reliance Infrastructure board gives nod to raise funds, shares rally 

Reliance Infrastructure shares have a one-year beta of 1.4, indicating high volatility during the period. In terms of technicals, the relative strength index (RSI) of Reliance Infrastructure stands at 75.7, signaling it's trading in the overbought zone.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Reliance Infrastructure shares are trading higher than the 5 day, 10 day, 20 day, 30 day, 50 day, 100 day, 150 day and 200 day moving averages. Reliance Infrastructure shares are trading higher than the 5 day, 10 day, 20 day, 30 day, 50 day, 100 day, 150 day and 200 day moving averages.

Shares of Reliance Infrastructure gained over 4% amid weak market today after the Anil Ambani-led firm said its board has approved a proposal to raise Rs 2,930 crore by issuing unsecured foreign currency convertible bonds (FCCBs) to VFSI Holdings.

Reliance Infrastructure shares rose 4.10% to Rs 345.80 against the previous close of Rs 332.15 on BSE. Market cap of the firm climbed to Rs 13,436.77 crore. 

Related Articles

Reliance Infrastructure shares have a one-year beta of 1.4, indicating high volatility during the period. In terms of technicals, the relative strength index (RSI) of Reliance Infrastructure stands at 75.7, signaling it's trading in the overbought zone. Reliance Infrastructure shares are trading higher than the 5 day, 10 day, 20 day, 30 day, 50 day, 100 day, 150 day and 200 day moving averages.    

In a regulatory filing, the company said FCCBs will be unsecured and will have ultra-low cost interest of 5% per annum with a long maturity of 10 years.

"The Board of Directors of Reliance Infrastructure Limited (Reliance Infrastructure) at its meeting held today has approved raising of funds up to $350 million (Rs 2,930 crore) to VFSI Holdings Pte Limited, an affiliate of Varde Investment Partners, LP, a leading global alternative investment firm," it added.

The board of Reliance Infrastructure board also cleared the Employees Stock Option Scheme (ESOS) for all employees of the company.

"ESOS to provide a grant of up to 2.60 crore equity shares of value of over Rs 850 crore - representing 5% of fully diluted capital," it said, adding that ESOS will unlock the employee earning potential in alignment with the company's performance and growth.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
Published on: Oct 03, 2024, 10:56 AM IST
Follow Us on Channel
×

Top Stories TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS

market today

Advertisement