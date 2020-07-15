RIL share hits all-time high ahead of 43rd AGM today

Share price of Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) hit a record high ahead of the conglomerate's 43rd Annual General Meeting to be held later today. Reliance Industries share gained 1.67% to hit a fresh all-time high of Rs 1,948 compared to the previous close of Rs 1916 on BSE.

The large cap stock hit a fresh 52-week low of Rs 867 on March 23, 2020. Since then, the stock has gained nearly 125% on BSE. Total 2.27 lakh shares changed hands on BSE amounting to turnover of Rs 44.04 crore. On July 13, RIL became the first Indian firm to cross the market capitalisation of Rs 12 lakh crore after its stock climbed to fresh high of Rs 1,947.

In the current session, market cap of the firm rose to Rs 12.32 lakh crore in early trade.

The Mukesh Ambani-led firm will hold its first AGM in online mode considering the Coronavirus pandemic. The AGM is crucial after Ambani announced RIL became debt free months ahead of its March 31, 2021 target.

The oil-to-telecom conglomerate achieved net-debt free status in June on the back of a record Rs 1.69 lakh crore fundraising from stake sales and rights issue.

RIL raised over Rs 1.15 lakh crore from global investors by selling a little less than a quarter of its digital business and raised Rs 53,124 crore by selling shares to existing investors over the past 2 months.

