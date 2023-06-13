Rs 10,000 stocks: As MRF turns six digits, here are 15 shares that trade in five digits

MRF Ltd on Tuesday made history in the domestic equity market after its share price scaled the Rs 1 lakh-mark, becoming the first listed stock in the country to achieve this feat. The scrip scaled a record high of Rs 1,00,300 in early trade on Tuesday. Analysts say there’s more steam left in the MRF stock.

Vaibhav Kaushik, Research Analyst at GCL Broking, said, “As we can see after a strong rally from Rs 82,000 till Rs 1,00,000, the stock is under consolidation. For now, it has strong support near Rs 95,000. So the time it is trading above Rs 95,000, it can touch Rs 1,25,000 very soon till Diwali. Investors should be positive about the stock.”

Other costliest stocks on D-Street

Data shows that there are at least 15 other stocks that are trading above Rs 10,000 in the domestic equity market. The list includes players such as Honeywell Automation India and Page Industries. Shares of Honeywell Automation India traded 0.26 per cent higher at Rs 41,106.60 in the morning trade on Tuesday. On the other hand, Page Industries was up 0.36 per cent at Rs 38,270.25.

At present, shares of 3M India, Shree Cement, Nestle India and Abbott India also trade above the Rs 20,000-mark.

Bosch, Procter & Gamble Hygiene and Health Care, Lakshmi Machine Works, Kama Holdings, Polson, Tasty Bite Eatables, The Yamuna Syndicate, ZF Commercial Vehicle Control Systems India and Bombay Oxygen Investments are the other stocks that traded between Rs 10,000 and Rs 20,000 on June 13.

Market watchers are also bullish on a couple of these stocks.

For instance, brokerage Nirmal Bang Securities is positive on Shree Cement with a target price of Rs 29,355. “By the end of 2030, Shree Cement plans to increase its production capacity to 80MTPA, according to its management. Following the recent capacity expansions in the East and West markets and the forthcoming capacity additions in the North and South regions, we expect Shree Cement to continue to generate above-average volume growth and regional diversity,” Nirmal Bang Securities said.

Likewise, Geojit Financial Services has a ‘Hold’ rating on ZF Commercial Vehicle Control System India (ZFCV) with a target price of Rs 12,586. The company (earlier known as Wabco) is a leading supplier of technologies and services that improve the safety, efficiency and connectivity of commercial vehicles (CV) in India.

“Given strong fundamentals and expected structural change to cushion the overall valuation for ZFCV. The company will be a key beneficiary of CV content upgradation,” Geojit Financial Services said in a report.

