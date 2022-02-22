Russia-Ukraine crisis roils Indian market: Here's a look at top losers in early trade

Indian markets extended their losing run for the fifth consecutive session today as global indices took into account escalation of tensions between Russia and Ukraine. Sensex crashed 1,289 points intra day to 56,394 and Nifty slipped 363 points to 16,843. All Sensex and Nifty shares fell into the red in early trade.

With today's crash, Sensex is down 2.62% or 1,527 points and Nifty has plunged 2.26% or 392 points since the beginning of this year.

However, Sensex has gained 14.11% or 7017 points and Nifty has risen 15.57% or 2,285 points in the last one year.

In a televised address on Monday, Russian president Vladimir Putin recognised two breakaway regions Donetsk and Luhansk in eastern Ukraine as independent entities and described Ukraine as an integral part of Russia's history.

Also read: Rs 6 lakh crore investor wealth wiped out as Russia-Ukraine tensions rise

The announcement was seen as an escalation of a crisis the West fears could unleash a major war. That roiled stock markets across the globe and sent Indian indices on a losing spree for the fifth consecutive session.

Here's a look at top five Sensex losers in early trade today.

Wipro: The IT firm was the top Sensex loser, with the stock falling up to 2.59% to Rs 555.85. The stock opened at Rs 556 against the previous close of Rs 570.65 on BSE.

M&M: The auto firm fell 2.18% to 838.05 on BSE. The large cap stock opened lower at Rs 835 against the previous close of Rs 841.

UltraTech Cement: The stock fell 2.23% to Rs 6666 against the previous close of Rs 6817.75. The large cap stock is trading lower than 5 day, 20 day, 50 day, 100 day and 200 day moving averages.

Nestle India: The stock fell 0.50% to 17,999 against the previous close of Rs 18,090 on BSE. Nestle India is trading lower than 5 day, 20 day, 50 day, 100 day and 200 day moving averages.

HDFC: The large cap stock fell 2.69% to an intraday low of Rs 2373.25 against the previous close of Rs 2,438.95 on BSE. The stock opened with a loss of 2.42% at Rs 2,380 today.