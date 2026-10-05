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Welcome to the world, little ones: Indian-born Cheetah gives birth to 5 cubs at Kuno National Park

Welcome to the world, little ones: Indian-born Cheetah gives birth to 5 cubs at Kuno National Park

The five cubs also mark the beginning of the Botswanan lineage in India.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Oct 5, 2026 7:46 PM IST
Welcome to the world, little ones: Indian-born Cheetah gives birth to 5 cubs at Kuno National ParkKJP21’s latest litter adds five more cubs to the Indian-born population while also bringing the Botswanan lineage into the country.

India’s cheetah population has reached 60 after KJP21, a 32-month-old Indian-born female cheetah, gave birth to five healthy cubs at Kuno National Park on Sunday.

Union Minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change Bhupender Yadav shared the development, calling it “Another historic and joyous milestone for Project Cheetah”.

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“Another historic and joyous milestone for Project Cheetah! KJP21, a 32-month-old Indian-born female cheetah, has given birth to five healthy cubs in Kuno National Park today,” Yadav said in a post on X.

KJP21 is the third Indian-born female cheetah to give birth, after Mukhi and KGP12. The birth marks another step in the growth of India’s cheetah population, with the country now having 60 cheetahs, including 41 Indian-born cheetahs.

The five cubs also mark the beginning of the Botswanan lineage in India. Their father is a Botswanan male cheetah, adding a new genetic lineage to the country’s growing cheetah population.

Yadav said the birth represents “Another generation born on Indian soil, adding yet another beautiful chapter to the remarkable story of cheetah reintroduction in India.”

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He congratulated the veterinarians, field staff, managers and others associated with Project Cheetah, crediting their “dedication, commitment and tireless efforts” for making the development possible.

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“Welcome to the world, little ones,” Yadav said.

India’s cheetah reintroduction programme

Cheetahs were declared extinct in India in 1952. India launched Project Cheetah in September 2022, when eight cheetahs were brought from Namibia and released at Kuno National Park.

Another 12 cheetahs were brought from South Africa in February 2023. In February 2026, India brought nine cheetahs from Botswana, including six females and three males, to strengthen the genetic base of the population.

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The project has since moved into a new phase, with Indian-born cheetahs reproducing. In April 2026, KGP12, an Indian-born female cheetah, gave birth to four cubs in the wild at Kuno. It was the first recorded birth in the wild since the reintroduction began and the first involving an Indian-born female.

KJP21’s latest litter adds five more cubs to the Indian-born population while also bringing the Botswanan lineage into the country.

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Published on: Oct 5, 2026 7:42 PM IST
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