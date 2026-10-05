Welcome to the world, little ones: Indian-born Cheetah gives birth to 5 cubs at Kuno National Park

“Another historic and joyous milestone for Project Cheetah! KJP21, a 32-month-old Indian-born female cheetah, has given birth to five healthy cubs in Kuno National Park today,” Yadav said in a post on X.

KJP21 is the third Indian-born female cheetah to give birth, after Mukhi and KGP12. The birth marks another step in the growth of India’s cheetah population, with the country now having 60 cheetahs, including 41 Indian-born cheetahs.

The five cubs also mark the beginning of the Botswanan lineage in India. Their father is a Botswanan male cheetah, adding a new genetic lineage to the country’s growing cheetah population.

Another historic and joyous milestone for Project Cheetah! 🐆❤️ KJP21, a 32-month-old Indian-born female cheetah, has given birth to five healthy cubs in Kuno National Park today. KJP21 is the third Indian-born female cheetah to give birth, after Mukhi and KGP12—an important milestone in the emergence of the next generation of India’s cheetah population. With the arrival of these five cubs, the cheetah population in India has reached 60, including 41 Indian-born cheetahs. Importantly, these cubs also mark the beginning of the Botswanan lineage in India, as their father is a Botswanan male cheetah—adding a new genetic lineage to India’s growing cheetah population. Another generation born on Indian soil, adding yet another beautiful chapter to the remarkable story of cheetah reintroduction in India. Heartfelt congratulations to the veterinarians, field staff, managers and everyone associated with Project Cheetah, whose dedication, commitment and tireless efforts have made these moments possible. Welcome to the world, little ones 🐆 #WildlifeWeek2026 — Bhupender Yadav (@byadavbjp) October 5, 2026

Yadav said the birth represents “Another generation born on Indian soil, adding yet another beautiful chapter to the remarkable story of cheetah reintroduction in India.”

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He congratulated the veterinarians, field staff, managers and others associated with Project Cheetah, crediting their “dedication, commitment and tireless efforts” for making the development possible.

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“Welcome to the world, little ones,” Yadav said.

India’s cheetah reintroduction programme

Cheetahs were declared extinct in India in 1952. India launched Project Cheetah in September 2022, when eight cheetahs were brought from Namibia and released at Kuno National Park.

Another 12 cheetahs were brought from South Africa in February 2023. In February 2026, India brought nine cheetahs from Botswana, including six females and three males, to strengthen the genetic base of the population.

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The project has since moved into a new phase, with Indian-born cheetahs reproducing. In April 2026, KGP12, an Indian-born female cheetah, gave birth to four cubs in the wild at Kuno. It was the first recorded birth in the wild since the reintroduction began and the first involving an Indian-born female.

KJP21’s latest litter adds five more cubs to the Indian-born population while also bringing the Botswanan lineage into the country.