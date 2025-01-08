RVNL shares in news today, here's why 

Shares of Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd (RVNL) are in news today after the state-run firm inked an MoU with Dubai-based GBH International Contracting LLC (GBHIC). They will work together to explore business opportunities in the civil infrastructure sector in GCC countries.

"This is to inform you that Rail Vikas Nigam Limited (RVNL) has signed a MoU with M/s GBH International Contracting LLC (GBHIC), a Dubai, United Arab Emirates-based Company," RVNL said in an exchange filing.

The MoU aims to use expertise of both entities will lead to identifying and pursue business opportunities in the growing infrastructure sector across GCC countries.

RVNL stock rose 1.52% to Rs 416.45 on BSE in the previous session. Market cap of RVNL stood at Rs 86,830 crore on BSE. RVNL shares have a one-year beta of 1.5, indicating high volatility during the period.

In terms of technicals, the relative strength index (RSI) of RVNL stands at 40.2, signaling it's trading neither in the overbought nor in the oversold zone. Rail Vikas Nigam shares are trading lower than the 5 day, 10 day, 20 day, 30 day, 50 day, 100 day, 150 day and 200 day moving averages.

RVNL is an executing arm of Indian Railways and works for and on behalf of the ministry for projects assigned to it for execution. It works on a turnkey basis and undertakes the full cycle of project development from conceptualisation to commissioning including stages of design, preparation of estimates, calling and award of contracts, project and contract management.