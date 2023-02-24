Sanofi India shares rise 5% on strong Q4 earnings

Shares of Sanofi India gained 5% today after the firm reported a 44.80% rise in net profit for the December quarter. Net profit rose to Rs 131 crore against Rs 90 crore profit in the corresponding quarter of previous fiscal.

However, revenue from operations fell to Rs 671.90 crore in Q4 against Rs 687.90 crore in the fourth quarter of 2021. Sanofi India stock opened with a gain of 4.47% at Rs 5600 today. Later, the stock touched an intraday high of Rs 5614.9, rising 4.75% on BSE.

Shares of Sanofi India are trading higher than the 5 day and 20 day moving averages but lower than 50 day, 100 day and 200 day moving averages. The stock has fallen 4.99% in 2023 and declined 22.64% in a year.

Total 6,772 shares of the firm changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 3.76 crore. Market cap of the firm rose to Rs 12,836 crore on BSE. The board of the firm also recommended a final dividend of Rs 194 per share and a second special dividend of Rs 183 per share for the financial year ended December 2022.

EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortisation) in Q4 climbed 31.2 percent to Rs 167 crore and the margin expanded by 635 bps to 24.84 percent compared to the corresponding period last fiscal.

However, Sanofi India's annual performance for the financial year ended December 2022 was not encouraging with a 34.3% fall in profit to Rs 620.6 crore and a 6.3% decline in revenue to Rs 2,770 crore compared to the previous year.

Sanofi India Limited is an India-based company, which is engaged in the business of manufacturing and trading of drugs and pharmaceuticals products. The company’s products are offered across four categories, which includes pharmaceuticals, consumer health care, vaccines and specialty care. It offers medicines for therapy areas, such as diabetes (both insulins and orals), cardiology, thrombosis, anti-infectives, central nervous system, allergy and vitamins, and minerals and supplements.



