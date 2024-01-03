scorecardresearch
Business Today
Subscribe
PMS Today US News India UPSTART Weather BT Shorts NRI Education Election
BT Golf BT Mindrush BT Best Banks
Clear all
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Sign in Subscribe
events
Special
  • BT tech today
  • BT 500 wealth creators summit
  • Economic Indicators
News
MARKETS
Company Stock
SC verdict on Adani-Hindenburg case today: Adani Enterprises, Adani Power, Adani Ports, Adani Green Energy, other Adani stocks in focus

Feedback

SC verdict on Adani-Hindenburg case today: Adani Enterprises, Adani Power, Adani Ports, Adani Green Energy, other Adani stocks in focus

Adani Power, Adani Green Energy, Adani Total Gas, Adani Ports and Adani Wilmar shares will be in focus on Wednesday's trading session, as the Supreme Court is set to pronounce its the much-awaited verdict on Hindenburg allegations.

Adani stocks: The SC recently noted that the Hindenburg Research report should not be treated as a statement of truth. It suggested that the apex count cannot doubt Sebi's probe into the case by relying merely on a few media reports. Adani stocks: The SC recently noted that the Hindenburg Research report should not be treated as a statement of truth. It suggested that the apex count cannot doubt Sebi's probe into the case by relying merely on a few media reports.

Adani group shares including Adani Enterprises Ltd, Adani Power Ltd, Adani Green Energy Ltd, Adani Total Gas Ltd, Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone Ltd and Adani Wilmar Ltd will be in focus in Wednesday's trading session, as the Supreme Court of India is set to pronounce its the much-awaited verdict on the Adani- Hindenburg row that wiped nearly $150 billion in market capitalisation off Adani group companies in early 2023. Ambuja Cements Ltd, Adani Energy Solutions Ltd, ACC Ltd and NDTV Ltd are some other Adani group stocks in focus today.

A report by the US based short-seller Hindenburg Research had in January 2023 accused the Gautam Adani-led Adani group of “stock manipulation” and "brazen accounting fraud", which triggered a selloff in Adani shares last year.

Also read: Adani Ports: Adani group firm shares Q3 update; stock jumps 3%

The Supreme Court in March last year asked the markets regulator Sebi to look into any disclosure breach or violation of existing laws and, in August 2023, Sebi submitted its status report on the investigation. A three-judge bench headed by Chief Justice D.Y. Chandrachud and Justices J.B. Pardiwala and Manoj Misra, who were hearing the case, reserved verdict in the case in November last year.

The SC recently noted that the Hindenburg Research report should not be treated as a statement of truth. It suggested that the apex count cannot doubt Sebi's probe into the case by relying merely on a few media reports.

"We don't have to treat what is set out in the Hindenburg report as ipso facto (automatically) a true state of affairs. That is why we directed the Sebi to investigate. Because for us to accept something which is in the report of an entity, which in not before us and whose veracity we have no means of testing, would really be unfair," the bench, told advocate Prashant Bhushan recently, who was appearing for one of the petitioners.

Also read: Tata Motors, ITC, DIvis Labs: Trading Strategies for these buzzing blue-chip stocks

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
Published on: Jan 03, 2024, 7:58 AM IST
IN THIS STORY
Follow Us on Channel
×

Top Stories TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS

market today

Advertisement
Check Stock Price
Adani Enterprises Ltd
Adani Enterprises Ltd