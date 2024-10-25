Sensex, Nifty crash today: IndusInd Bank, NTPC, Adani Ports, Shriram Finance among top losers

Market crash today: The Indian stock market crashed on Friday, extending losses for the sixth straight session. Sensex tumbled 663 pts to 79,399 and Nifty lost 260 pts to 24,139 in late morning deals. Of 30 Sensex stocks, 19 were trading in the red. ITC, Sun Pharma, HCL Tech, Asian Paints, Nestle India and HUL were the top gainers rising up to 4% today.

As many as 101 stocks hit their 52-week highs and 202 shares hit their 52-week lows today. Market breadth was negative as out of 3857 stocks traded, 606 stocks were in the green and 3146 shares were trading in the red. Around 105 stocks were kept unchanged.

While BSE midcap index tanked 872.57 pts, BSE small cap index lost 1343 pts to 52,300.

BSE consumer durables index was the top loser falling 2300 pts to 60,604 followed by capital goods, and auto indices tumbling 2021 pts, and 1554 pts, respectively.

All 19 BSE sectoral indices were trading in the red.

Here's a look at stocks, which were the top losers in the afternoon session today.

IndusInd Bank

IndusInd Bank shares tanked 19% to a fresh 52 week low of Rs 1026.85 against their previous close of Rs 1278.90. Around 15.06 lakh shares of the company changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 163.52 crore on Sensex. The stock was also the top loser on Nifty falling 20% to Rs 1026.30.

M&M

M&M stock slipped 4.93% to Rs 2688.70 against their previous close of Rs 2828.05. Around 0.72 lakh shares of the company changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 19.70 crore. On Nifty, the stock fell 4.90% to Rs 2687.95.

NTPC

NTPC shares fell 4% to Rs 396.15 against their previous close of Rs 411.75. Around 4.04 lakh shares of the company changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 16.18 crore. On Nifty, the NTPC stock slipped 3.67% to Rs 396.8.

L&T

L&T stock fell 4% to Rs 3315 against its previous close of Rs 3443.10 on Sensex. Around 1 lakh shares of the company changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 33.57 crore.

Adani Ports

Adani Ports stock declined 3% to Rs 1310 on Sensex against its previous close of Rs 1354.10. Around 0.47 lakh shares of the company changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 6.21 crore.

Adani Enterprises

Adani Enterprises stock declined 4.17% to Rs 2712.10 against its previous close of Rs 2830.20 on Nifty. Around 9.57 lakh shares of the company changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 263.07 crore.

Shriram Finance

Shriram Finance shares fell 4.06% to Rs 3113.30 against its previous close of Rs 3245.10 on Nifty. Around 16.35 lakh shares of the company changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 515.71 crore.