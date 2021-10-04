Sensex, Nifty likely to open lower amid mixed global cues

Indian benchmark indices are likely to open lower today as SGX Nifty fell 62 points to 17,555 amid mixed global cues. Singapore Nifty (SGX Nifty) is the Indian Nifty index that is traded in Singapore Stock Exchange and considered to be the first indication of the Indian markets opening.

Equity market fell for the fourth straight session on October 1, reflecting a risk-off sentiment overseas as stubborn inflation and faltering global growth sapped investor confidence.

Sensex opened lower and stayed in the negative zone throughout the session. It ended 360.78 points or 0.61 per cent lower at 58,765.58.

Nifty fell 86.10 points or 0.49 per cent to close at 17,532.05. Bajaj Finserv was the top Sensex loser, diving 3.45 per cent, followed by Maruti Suzuki which fell 2.39 per cent after the country's largest carmaker reported a 46.16 per cent decline in September sales, impacted by the global semiconductor shortage.

Santosh Meena, Head of Research at Swastika Investmart said, "Global markets are volatile with some weaknesses where the biggest worry is inflation and signs of a slowdown in China. The US market is also showing some signs of plateauing in growth. The market will have an eye on the global data to get further direction. On the domestic front, we don't have many negative cues but it will be important to listen to the commentary of RBI's governor in the upcoming policy scheduled on October 8 as what he says about inflation will be important."

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) bought shares worth Rs 131.39 crore on October 1, and domestic institutional investors (DIIs) sold shares worth Rs 613 crore, as per provisional data available on NSE.

Global markets

In Hong Kong, the Hang Seng index fell 490 points to 24,084. The Shanghai Composite index was 31 points higher at 3,568. Australia's S&P/ASX 200 added 75 points to 7,2,60. Nikkei lost 273 points to 28,497.

On Wall Street, the S&P 500 rose 49 points to 4,357, the Nasdaq gained 118 points to 14,566 and the Dow climbed 482 points to 34,326.