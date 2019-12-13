Share Market: Sensex ends 428 points higher, Nifty at 12,086; Axis Bank, SBI, Vedanta top gainers

Share Market LIVE: Broader indices ended at record highs on Friday's trade, with indices Sensex and Nifty rising 1% each by the closing bell. Sensex closed 428 points higher at 41,009 and Nifty ended the day's trade at 12,086, rising 114 points against its last close. Except pharma that ended flat, all the major sector-based indices ended in the green, with PSU banking and metal rising over 2% each, followed by 1% rise in auto and realty scrips. Vedanta, Axis Bank, SBI, Hindalco and YES Bank were among the top gainers on Friday. Dr Reddy, Bharti Airtel, Kotak Bank, Zee Entertainment and Bajaj Auto were among the top losers in today's trade. Domestic indices traded higher this morning on back of the buoyancy seen in the Asian markets after Donald Trump signed off on an initial trade agreement with China. Moreover, key indices traded near record highs following reports of FM Sitharaman holding a press conference around 3:00 PM today.

Here's a look at the live market events on Sensex and Nifty for Friday's trading session:

Closing session

3: 45 PM

Broader indices ended at record highs on Friday's trade, with indices Sensex and Nifty rising 1% each by the closing bell. Sensex closed 428 points higher at 41,009 and Nifty ended the day's trade at 12,086, rising 114 points against its last close. Except pharma that ended flat, all the major sector-based indices ended in the green, with PSU banking and metal rising over 2% each, followed by 1% rise in auto and realty scrips.

BGR Energy gains 20%

3: 20 PM

BGR Energy rose 20% today after the company said it bagged contract by Tamil Nadu Generation & Distribution Corporation for execution of 1x660 MW Supercritical Ennore Thermal Power Station Expansion Project under EPC basis. The overall contract completion period is 36 months and the order is worth Rs 4,442.8 crore, as per company's filing.

Gainers and Losers today

3: 00 PM

Vedanta, Axis Bank, SBI, Hindalco and YES Bank were among the top gainers on Friday. Dr Reddy, Bharti Airtel, Kotak Bank, Zee Entertainment and Bajaj Auto were among the top losers in today's trade.

Spurt in Volume stocks on Friday

2: 50 PM

DCB Bank, Hindalco, Tata Motors, Bajaj Auto, Wipro, NIIT Tech, Apollo Hospitals, Dr Reddy, Shipping Corporation, TII India and GlaxoSmith Pharma are maong the listed companies have traded on Friday with sourt in volume

Khadim shares climbs 6.5%

2: 30 PM

Khadim shares climbed 6.5% to the intraday high of Rs 176.80 on BSE as the listed firm informed the exchanges that it has issued Commercial Paper for an aggregate amount of Rs 25 crores.

Navin Flourine surges 4%

2: 20 PM

Navin Flourine has risen 4% to the day's high of Rs 945.95 on Friday after the firm announced that it plans to invest over Rs 450 crore over the next 3 - 4 years in new project at Dahej, Gujarat.

The company's board has initially approved capital expenditure of approx Rs 90 crores for site development and related infrastructure on approx 74 acres of land for greenfield projects at Dahej (Gujarat) through a wholly owned subsidiary.

Aster DM Healthcare Ltd rises 5%

2: 15 PM

Shares of Aster DM Healthcare Ltd climbed 5% on Friday to the day's high of Rs 158 as the shareholding of the healthcare services firm in its subsidiary-Prerana Hospital Limited has increased by 2.06%, thereby making the aggregate shareholding of the company to 86.99%.

Bank of Baroda climbs over 4%

2: 10 PM

Bank of Baroda shares climbed nearly 5% to the day's high of Rs 102 on BSE today. The lender announced yesterday that it has allotted 65.14 crore equity shares of Rs 2 each fully paid up at an issue price of Rs 107.45 per equity share (premium of Rs 105.45 per share) aggregating to Rs. 7,000 crore to Government of India (Promoter) on a preferential basis.

Mastek sells partial stake in Majesco US

2: 05 PM

Mastek shares rose over 9% after the company announced that Mastek (UK) it has sold partial stake in Majesco US.

"Mastek (UK) Limited (Material Wholly Owned Subsidiary of Mastek Limited) intimated about the execution of Stock Purchase Agreement (SPA) with Majesco Limited, (Indian listed entity, and a holding company of Majesco (USA), towards partial sale of its holding of 2 million stocks in Majesco (USA) for cash consideration of $15.94 million, based on the closing stock price of Majesco (USA) on NASDAQ on December 11, 2019," the company said in its BSE filing today.

The share price of Mastek Ltd climbed 9.2% to the day's high of Rs 391.50, against the previous closing value of Rs 358.25 on BSE.

UCO Bank, Corporation Bank shares zoomed up to 19%

2: 00 PM

Shares of state-owned lenders, UCO Bank and Corporation Bank, climbed higher in early deals on Friday amid reports that creditors to the bankrupt firm would receive payment soon.

Cheering the news, shares of UCO Bank gained as much as 18.42 per cent to hit an intraday high of Rs 18. In a similar trend, Corporation Bank share price was up 8.21 per cent at Rs 25.70 apiece on the BSE.

Market climbs further

1: 45 PM

Market has risen further on Friday, with indices Sensex and Nifty rising 1% each by the afternoon session, backed by strong global cues. Moreover, key indices traded near record highs following reports of FM Sitharaman holding a press conference around 3:00 PM today. Sensex has risen 435 points higher to trade at 41,030, mere 130 points away from its life time high of 41,163. Similarly, Nifty has risen 107 points higher to 12,084, 74 points awy from its all time high of 12,158.

Global Market Update

1: 30 PM

By the afternoon session Friday, amid bouyancy of US-China trade deal Hang Seng and Nikkei rose almost 600 points. SGX Nifty and Taiwan Index that traded 100 points higher, followed marginal rise in KOSPI and Strait times.

Metal shares rise on trade deal optimism

1: 20 PM

Boosted by the US-China trade deal, shares of metal stock gained up to 4 per cent in early trade on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) on Friday, led by index heavyweights Tata Steel, Vedanta, SAIL, Jindal Steel

The BSE Metal index rose over 2 per cent to trade at 9762 after US President Donald Trump approved trade deal with China.

Among the individual stocks, Tata Steel share price gained as much as 3.76 per cent to touch an intraday high of Rs 434.50 against previous closing price of Rs 418.75.

Larsen & Toubro Infotech rises 1%

1: 10 PM

Larsen & Toubro Infotech Ltd has won a multiyear engagement with Swedish financial services company, Hoist Finance AB to manage its IT operations.

LTI will leverage its operate to transform approach to enhance stability, security and efficiency of Hoist Finance's IT environment.

Following the update, LTI shares traded 1% higher at Rs 1,650, against the previous closing of Rs 1,631.25 on the BSE.

TCS rises 2.6%

1: 00 PM

Tata Consultancy Services announced today that it has won award for the Best PatentsPortfolio in the Large (Engineering) Enterprises category at the Confederation of lndian lndustry (CII) Industrial Intellectual Property Awards 2019.

In a seperate filing, the IT major said it has successfully deployed the TCS BaNCSTM for Market lnfrastructure product for Strate Pty Ltd, the Central Securities Depository (CSD) for the electronic settlement of financial instruments in South Africa, across five exchanges.

Following the announcements, TCS shares rose 2.6% in Friday's trade to the day's high of Rs 2,069, against the last closing value of Rs 2,016.75 on BSE

Ujjivan Small Finance Bank shares fall over 8%

12: 55 PM

A day after making a strong debut on the Bombay Stock Exchange, share price of Ujjivan Small Finance Bank tumbled over 8% in early trade on Friday, as investors resorted to profit booking after a strong rally in the last session. In contrast, the BSE Sensex was trading 337 points higher at 40,919.

Wipro rises 2%

12: 45 PM

Wipro shares rose 2% in the early trade to Rs 244 after the IT major announced that it has won '2019 SUSE Global System Integrator Partner of the Year' award in two categories - Most Innovative Solution and Most Technical Certifications.

HDFC hits 52-week high

12: 35 PM

HDFC shares climbed 5% to hit the intraday high as well as its all-time high of Rs 2,365 in Friday's trade after the housing major announced it has acquired 9.12% stake in HDFC Credila, making it a wholly owned subsidiary of the company.

"The company has acquired 1.17 crore equity shares of Rs 10 each, representing 9.12% stake in HDFC Credila Financial Services Private Ltd, its subsidiary," company said in a BSE filing.

With this, HDFC Credila has become a wholly owned subsidiary of the company, the filing added.

Following the update, shares of Housing Development Finance Corp rose to its 52-week as well as its all time high of Rs 2,365 apiece on BSE, rising 2% compared to the previous close of Rs 2,318.40.

Magma Fincorp locked in 5% upper circuit

12: 20 PM

Magma Fincorp shares were locked in 5% upper circuit today after the company said it has raised Rs 350 crore from Nederlands Financierings Maatschappij Voor Ontwikkelingslanden N.V. (FMO), a Dutch Entrepreneurial Development Bank. The share price of Magma Fincorp rose 5% to the intraday high of Rs 55, compared to the previous closing price of Rs 52.40 on BSE.

52-week highs, upper circuit and spurt in volume shares

12: 00 PM

ICICI Bank, HDFC, DLF, CRISIL, Mannapuram Finance, Apollo Finvest are among the firms that have hit 52-week high in Friday's session.

DHFL, Reliance Infra, Reliance Power, CG Power, Magma FinCorp and Reliance Capital are the top A group stocks that have hit their upper circuit and locked 5% up in Friday's trade.

In terms of spurt in volume, Shipping Corporation, Tube investments of India, NIIT Technologies, Glaxosmithkline Pharmaceuticals and Wipro are leading the list.

Market Update

11: 55 PM

Benchmark indices have gained further ground on Friday's trade, on back of buoyancy in metal and PSU banking scrips, amid positive global cues. BSE Sensex traded 370 points higher at 40,950, nearly 200 points away from the all time high of 41163.79. Similarly, NSE Nifty traded 91 points higher at 12,062, trading mere 95 points away from lifetime high of 12,158.80.

Ruppe rises to 70.50 per dollar

11: 25 AM

The rupee opened at 70.54 at the interbank foreign exchange, then gained further ground and touched a high of 70.50, registering a rise of 33 paise over its previous close.

Indian rupee appreciated in early trade on Friday as gains in domestic equity market and positive developments on the US-China trade talk front strengthened investor sentiments.

Forex traders said the news that the US and China are very close to reaching a trade deal supported the local unit.

SpiceJet grounds 3 aircraft

11: 00 AM

SpiceJet informed the exchange that it has grounded 3 of its B737 freighter aircraft on the advice of the Israeli Aerospace Industries ('IAI'), which converted these aircraft to freighters.

During an internal examination of IAI's manufacturing facilities, a potential defect was discovered in the process used to manufacture the 9G rigid barrier installed on these aircraft. These aircraft will return to operations after regulatory clearance, the filing added.

Shares of Spicejet traded 1% higher at Rs 103 on BSE.

YES Bank shares climb 5% as CEO clears air on potential investors

10: 30 AM

Shares of YES Bank climbed 5% in the early trading hours of Friday after the lender's CEO Ravneet Gill said that major European financial institutions who are well-regulated, have shown interest in buying a stake and that it would reveal their names soon.

Gill cleared the air on the issue of potential investors in the private lender and assured over earlier raised concerns on the credibility of investors.

Following the developments, YES Bank shares surged 5% in today's trade to touch the day's high at Rs 47.65.

Infosys' shares rise 1%

10: 00 AM

Shares of Infosys climbed over 1% on Friday after Thursday's fall after the IT major clarified to the exchanges BSE and NSE that the company is not aware of any additional securities class action lawsuit other than the initial one which was disclosed on October 24, 2019.

"The Company notes that it is not uncommon for plaintiffs' lawyers to issue press releases or other media communications asking potential plaintiffs to contact them in order to apply for lead plaintiff status in an existing lawsuit," the filing added.

The company further said that it appears that press communications by the Schall Law Firm is soliciting potential lead plaintiff applicants.

Following the statement by the company, the share price of Infosys traded 1.38% higher to touch an intraday high of Rs 711, against the previous closing price of Rs 701.85 on BSE.

Rupee opens higher

9: 45 AM

Rupee the local currency opened at 70.54 per dollar at the Inter bank Exchange on Friday. On Thursday, the domestic unit had closed at 70.83 per dollar.

Global Market Update

9: 30 AM

Domestic indices traded higher this morning on back of the buoyancy seen in the Asian markets after Donald Trump signed off on an initial trade agreement with China.

In domestic cues, market participants lacked confidence in the light of the contraction in manufacturing and rising of inflation.

On Wall Street, key US Indices surged to record highs on Thursday following reports that the US and China had reached at trade deal to avoid new tariffs due on Sunday. US plans to roll back existing levies, in exchange for purchases of American agricultural products.

"US and China were nearing a 'big deal' that could avoid fresh tariffs, planned to go in effect December 15, and potentially roll back some existing duties," Donald Trump said on Twitter Thursday.

In European markets, on Thursday, the European Central Bank decided to keep its main deposit rate at negative 0.5%. European indices rose across the board, helped by exit polls that showed Boris Johnson set to win a clear majority in UK election with a large majority of 86 seats. The German Dax rallied 0.57% and the Stoxx 600 gained 0.33%.

Opening Bell

9: 15 AM

Sensex traded 270 points higher at 40,859 and Nifty traded 70 points higher at 12,044. Except pharma, all the major sector-based indices ended in the green, with PSU banking and metal rising over 2% each, followed by 1% rise in auto and realty scrips. On Friday, Tata Motors, Tata Steel, YES Bank, Hindalco, Vedanta were among the top gainers. Dr Reddy, Bharti Airtel, BPCL, Cipla and Britannia were among the top losers.

YES Bank CEO clears air on potential investors

Yes Bank Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Ravneet Gill has cleared the air on the issue of potential investors in the private lender, saying major European financial institutions who are well-regulated, have shown interest in buying stake and that it would reveal their names soon. Gill assured that since these investors were well-regulated, no one would have any concerns regarding their ability to pump in money in the bank.

Stock in the news

9: 10 AM

HDFC, Biocon, TCS, Infosys, Bank of Baroda, Wipro, Khadim among others are the top stocks to watch out for Friday's trading session.

Last Closing

9: 00 AM

Broader indices Sensex and Nifty closed on a positive note on Thursday, ahead of the release of key macro-economic numbers. Sensex closed 169 points to trade at 40,581 and Nifty ended 61 points higher at 11,971.

