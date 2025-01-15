Shoppers Stop shares rise 11% on Q3 earnings, check details

Shares of Shoppers Stop Ltd rose 11% on Wednesday after the retailer reported a 42% rise in its December quarter earnings. Shoppers Stop shares climbed 10.81% to Rs 688 against the previous close of Rs 620.85 on BSE. Market cap of the firm rose to Rs 6,954 crore. Total 1.42 lakh shares of the firm changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 9.36 crore on BSE. Shares of the firm have fallen 10% in a year and fallen 23.66% in six months.

The stock has a beta of 0.7, indicating very low volatility in the last one year.

Shoppers Stop shares are trading lower than the 100 day, 150 day, 200 day but higher than the 5 day, 10 day, 20 day, 30 day and 50 day moving averages.

The stock hit a 52 week high of Rs 943.65 on September 12, 2024 and fell to a 52 week low of Rs 574.40 on January 6, 2025. The stock has fallen 33% from its 52-week high.



The retail chain reported a 42% y-o-y rise in its consolidated net profit to Rs 52.23 crore in Q3 led by strong demand for premium products such as watches and perfumes during the festive season.

Revenue from operations climbed 11% to Rs 1,379.47 crore in the last quarter against Rs 1,237.52 crore in Q3 FY24. Sales of the company rose 8.67% to Rs 1,311.46 crore in the December 2024 quarter against Rs 1,206.78 crore in the December 2023 quarter.

The company also announced that Rakeshkumar Saini has been appointed the new Chief Compliance Officer after Nishit Sheth stepped down from its interim capacity.

Shoppers Stop in the business of retailing a variety of household and consumer products through departmental stores.