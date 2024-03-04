SJVN shares in focus today as PSU bags 200 MW solar power projects

Shares of SJVN will be in focus on Monday after the PSU said its Wholly owned subsidiary SJVN Green Energy has bagged a 200 MW solar power projects based on competitive bidding conducted by Gujarat Urja Vikas Nigam for development of the 1,125 MW GSECL Solar Park at Khavda, Gujarat.

SJVN participated for 200 MW capacity in the tariff based e-RA and the bidding was conducted by GUVNL on February 2. SGEL bagged the full bid capacity of 200 MW at a tariff of Rs 2.66 per unit. This 200 MW solar power project is to be developed on Build Own and Operate (BOO) basis, SJVN said adding that the tentative cost of construction and development of this project shall be around Rs 1,100 crore.

"The project is expected to generate about 504 MUs in the 1st year and the cumulative energy generation over a period of 25 years would be about 11,732 MUs. As per RfS the Project shall be commissioned in a period of 18 Months from the date of signing of PPA. The PPA shall be signed between GUVNL and SGEL for 25 years," it said.

The commissioning of this project is expected to reduce 5,74,868 tonnes of carbon emission and would contribute in GoI mission of reduction in carbon emission. SJVN said it is on rapid progression to achieve its Shared Vision of 25,000 MW by 2030 & 50,000 MW by 2040.

"This Shared Vision has been formulated in sync with the commitment of the Government of India of generating 50 per cent energy from non-fossil fuel-based energy resources by 2030," it said.