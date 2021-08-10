Rs 4 to Rs 32: This penny stock turned into a multibagger in three months

Share of Steel Strips Infrastructures has delivered 632% returns to its shareholders in three months. The microcap stock, which stood at Rs 4.42 on May 11, 2021, rose to a 52-week high of Rs 32.35 on BSE today. An amount of Rs 1 lakh invested in Steel Strips Infrastructures stock three months ago would have turned into Rs 7.31 lakh today.

In comparison, Sensex has risen 11.42% during the period.

The stock touched a 52-week high, rising 4.86% against previous close of Rs 30.85 on BSE.

Steel Strips Infrastructures share is trading higher than 20 day, 50 day, 100 day and 200 day moving averages but lower than 5 day moving averages.

The share has gained 692.84% since the beginning of this year.

Total 0.21 lakh shares changed hands amounting to turnover of Rs 6.60 lakh on BSE. In afternoon trade, the share lost 4.86% to Rs 29.35.

Market cap of the firm fell to Rs 26.71 crore. The stock has climbed 164% in the last 21 sessions. In a month, the stock has gained 164.28%.

The Noida-based firm will announce its earnings for the quarter ended June on August 13, 2021. The company is a loss making one, a key factor investors should consider before trading in its shares.

Of the last 11 quarters, the firm has clocked losses in ten.

It logged a profit of Rs 1.6 crore in September 2020 quarter.

In the last five fiscals, the company has logged losses of Rs 0.1 crore, Rs 1.8 crore, Rs 2.2 crore, Rs 2.1 crore and Rs 0.9 crore, respectively.

Promoters held 50.22% stake in the firm at the end of June quarter. Public shareholders owned 49.78% in the company.

The firm has outshined peers when it comes to the returns to shareholders during last three months.

While Embassy Office stock rose over 12% since May 11, Mindspace REIT share has lost 1% during the period. Anant Raj Industries share could post 28% gain in last three months.

Steel Strips Infrastructures has promoted, developed and manages the ultra modern SAB Mall in Noida. The shopping complex has been designed by world renowned Hafeez contractor. The multi storey shopping mall offers luxury retail and has been designed as a superior platform for buyer seller matchmaking.

