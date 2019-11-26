Top 10 stocks to watch: YES Bank, Infosys, Maruti Suzuki, HDFC AMC, Reliance Capital and others

Here is a list of top ten stocks that are likely to be in focus in Wednesday's trading session based on recent and latest news developments.

YES Bank will remain in focus after the lender said that its board will meet on November 29 to discuss and consider raising of funds by issue of equity or equity linked securities through permissible modes, subjected to requisite shareholders approvals.

Infosys: Infosys on Tuesday launched Cyber Next, a Microsoft Azure Sentinel-powered platform offering enhanced enterprise security monitoring services.

Sical Logistics: Sical Logistics, part of Coffee Day Group, has sought shareholder's approval to sell or hive off business undertakings, including through sale of shares and assets.

Maruti Suzuki (India): The Competition Commission of India (CCI) on Tuesday approved the minority stake purchase deal of Toyota Motor Corporation and Suzuki Motor Corporation. Japanese car and motorcycle manufacturer Suzuki Motor Corporation owns 56.21% stake in Maruti Suzuki India.

HDFC AMC: HDFC Asset Management Company has reportedly has received Rs 167 crore as part-repayment and interest from Essel group. The firm's exposure to Essel Group bonds stood at Rs 276 crore as of September 30, 2019.

Sterling and Wilson Solar: India Ratings and Research has placed Sterling and Wilson Solar's (SWSL) long-term issuer rating of 'IND AA-' on rating 'watch negative' from 'stable'.

Coromandel International: Coromandel International said that its board has approved the scheme of amalgamation of Dare Investments and Liberty Pesticides and Fertilizers with the company.

Fortis Healthcare: Fortis Healthcare on Tuesday appointed Sim Heng Joo Joe as an additional director (Non-Executive and Non-Independent) of the company with immediate effect.

L&T Finance Holdings: L&T Finance Holdings has said the committee of directors of the company will approve raising of funds through proposed issue aggregating up to Rs 60 crore and determine the issue price for the proposed issue on November 29, 2019.

Reliance Capital: Reliance Capital on Tuesday said payment of interest/principal obligations for two non-convertible debentures (NCD) has been delayed. The payments were due on November 25 and November 26, the company said in regulatory filing.

Edited by Chitranjan Kumar