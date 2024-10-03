Stock market crash: RIL, Asian Paints, L&T, Tata Motors shares deep in the red; JSW Steel, Tata Steel buck trend

Market crash today: The Indian stock market crashed on Wednesday amid rising tensions between Iran and Israel and Sebi tightening the norms for futures and options (F&O) to curb speculative trading. Sensex tumbled 1,832 pts to 82,434 and Nifty lost 565 pts to 25,231.90 in afternoon session. Investors lost Rs 10.56 lakh crore during the market crash with BSE market cap falling to Rs 464.30 lakh crore against Rs 474.86 lakh crore in the previous session.

Related Articles

Of 30 Sensex stocks, 28 were trading in the red. Tata Steel and JSW Steel were the only gainers rising up to 1.5% today.

As many as 221 stocks hit their 52-week highs today. On the other hand, 65 shares fell to their 52-week lows on BSE. Market breadth was negative as out of 4017 stocks traded, 956 stocks were in the green and 2964 were trading in the red.

Around 97 stocks were kept unchanged. BSE capital goods index was the top loser falling 2328 pts to 70,749. Consumer durables, banking and auto indices tumbled 1480 pts, 1434 pts and 1803 pts on BSE, respectively.

All 19 BSE sectoral indices were trading in the red.

Here's a look at stocks, which were top losers in the afternoon session today.

1. Maruti Suzuki

The auto shares slipped 4.26% to Rs 12,605 against their previous close of Rs 13,167. Around 0.17 lakh shares of the company changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 22.12 crore.

2. Asian Paints

Asian Paints stock slipped 4% to Rs 3145 against their previous close of Rs 3277. Around 0.50 lakh shares of the company changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 15.83 crore.

3. L&T

Shares of Larsen & Toubro slipped 4.15% to Rs 3500 against the previous close of Rs 3651.50 on BSE. Around 1.44 lakh shares of the company changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 50.79 crore. Market cap of the firm fell to Rs 4.81 lakh crore.

4.

Axis Bank

Shares of Axis Bank fell 3.75% to Rs 1179.60 against the previous close of Rs 1225.90 on BSE. Around 0.90 lakh shares of the company changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 10.78 crore. Market cap of the bank fell to Rs 3.68 lakh crore.

5

Reliance Industries

Shares of Reliance Industries fell 3.71% to Rs 2821.10 against the previous close of Rs 2989.90 on BSE. Around 33.52 lakh shares of the company changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 956.73 crore. Market cap of the conglomerate declined to Rs 19.08 lakh crore.

Oil prices

Oil prices saw an increase on Thursday due to concerns over a potential escalation of conflict in the Middle East, which could disrupt oil supplies from the region. Brent crude futures rose by $1.02 to $74.92 a barrel, while US West Texas Intermediate crude futures increased by $1.10 to $71.20.

Despite some stabilization in global markets following the initial worries about geopolitical risks, market participants are still monitoring the situation closely. Yeap Jun Rong, a market strategist at IG, told news agency Reuters that while some calm has returned to the markets, there is still a cautious approach due to the potential for further developments in the Middle East.