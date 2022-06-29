Stocks in news: Adani Power, Route Mobile, SBI, Tata Steel and more

Sensex rose 16 points to 53,177 and Nifty gained 18 points to 15,850 on Tuesday. M&M, Reliance Industries, Dr Reddy's and Tech Mahindra were the top Sensex gainers, rising up to 2.78 per cent. Titan, Asian Paints and Bajaj Finserv were the top Sensex losers, falling up to 3.54 per cent.

Here's a look at stocks that are likely to remain in news today.

India Cements: The cement player said it has completed the acquisition of the entire paid-up equity and preference share capital of Springway Mining (SMPL). SMPL has become a wholly-owned subsidiary of our company with effect from June 27, 2022. SMPL is in the process of setting up a cement plant in Madhya Pradesh.

Route Mobile: The telecom service provider's board has approved the proposal of buyback of equity shares of the company up to Rs 120 crore at a price of up to Rs 1,700 per share. With this, the size of maximum buyback shares would be 7.05 lakh equity shares, which is 1.12 percent of paid-up equity.

Tata Steel: Tata Steel Chairman N Chandrasekaran on Tuesday said the company, after completing acquisition, will boost the operation of Neelachal Ispat Nigam to rated capacity of 1.1 million tonne per annum within the next one year.

V-Mart Retail: ICRA reaffirmed the credit rating of the firm and revised the outlook to positive from stable for the long-term bank limits.

RIL: Billionaire Mukesh Ambani resigned from the board of his $217 billion group's telecom arm, Reliance Jio, and handed over the firm's reins to elder son Akash.

Adani Power: The stock is likely to be upgraded to a large cap in July AMFI review.

Steel companies: The government said 31 companies, including JSW Steel, Vedanta Ltd, NLC India Ltd, Jindal Power and Bharat Aluminium Company Ltd, have submitted bids for 24 mines under commercial coal mines auctions.

SBI: State Bank of India and ICICI Bank has picked 9.54 per cent stake each in Perfios Account Aggregation Services Private Limited (Perfios AA). Both the banks bought 8,05,520 equity shares each by paying Rs 4.03 crore each for the stakes.