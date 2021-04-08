Stocks in news: Vedanta, Jindal Steel, Bharti Airtel, Dixon Tech and more

Sensex and Nifty are likely to open in the green today as SGX Nifty was trading with a gain of 69.50 points or 0.47 percent. Nifty Futures were trading around 14,933 on the Singapore exchange.

On Wednesday, benchmark indices ended nearly 1% higher each after Reserve Bank of India (RBI) kept lending rates unchanged to support the economy amid the second wave of coronavirus. Sensex closed 460 points higher at 49,661 and Nifty gained 135 points to 14,819. Titan, NTPC and HUL were the only Sensex losers falling up to 0.78%.

Here's a look at stocks that are likely to be in news today.

Vedanta Ltd: The voluntary open offer to buy 65.1 crore shares in Vedanta at Rs 235 apiece has received offers for 37.42 crore shares or 57.49% of the offer size, according to stock exchange data.

Jindal Steel & Power Ltd: The firm has expressed interest to establish a container manufacturing unit at Paradip, as part of its commitment to 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' and 'Make in Odisha' initiatives.

Bharti Airtel: The telco has launched its internet of things (IoT) platform for enterprises to connect and manage billions of devices and applications.

Dixon Technologies: The firm said it has entered into a pact with Bharti Enterprises to form a joint venture for manufacturing of telecom and networking products.

Godrej Consumer Products: In Q4 update, the firm said growth was stable across categories in the with India business expected to deliver around 30% sales growth.

Rajesh Exports: Gold refiner Rajesh Exports said it has secured an order worth Rs 745 crore from Germany.

Ashok Leyland: Commercial vehicles major Ashok Leyland said it has decided to form two new subsidiaries as part of its plans to strengthen green transport solutions. The company through its subsidiary Switch Mobility Ltd, the UK-based electric vehicle producer of buses and vans, is creating two units.

IDFC First Bank: The private sector lender bank has raised Rs 3,000 crore via QIP in which global marquee investors like BNP Paribas and Baillie Gifford participated along with domestic players such as Bajaj Allianz Life and HDFC Life.

Dr Reddy's: Dr Reddy's Laboratories said it has launched Sapropterin Dihydrochloride Powder for Oral Solution, which is indicated to reduce blood phenylalanine (Phe) levels in patients with hyperphenylalaninemia (HPA), in the US market.

UCO Bank: State-run lender UCO Bank said its board has approved allotment of preference shares to government for infusing Rs 2,600 crore capital.