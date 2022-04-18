Stocks in news: HDFC Bank, Tata Steel, Mindtree, Infosys, Indraprastha Gas and more

The Indian equity market is likely to open lower today as SGX Nifty fell 75 points to 17,253. Sensex declined 237.44 points or 0.41 per cent to settle at 58,338.93 on April 13. he NSE Nifty dipped 54.65 points or 0.31 per cent to finish at 17,475.65.

HDFC, HDFC Bank, Maruti, Dr Reddy's, Asian Paints, Bajaj Finserv, PowerGrid and Kotak Bank were among the major Sensex losers. ITC, Sun Pharma, Hindustan Unilever Limited, State Bank of India and NTPC were among the prominent gainers.

Here are the stocks that are likely to remain in news today.

Mindtree: the IT firm will report its fourth quarter earnings today.

Infosys: India's second biggest IT services major reported a 12 per cent year-on-year (YoY) rise in its consolidated net profit at Rs 5,686 crore for the quarter ended 31 March, 2022. The Bengaluru-based company had reported a net profit of Rs 5,076 crore in the year-ago period.

HDFC Bank: The lender announced its standalone net profit jumped 22.8 per cent to Rs 10,055.2 crore for the quarter ended March 31, 2022. HDFC Bank had posted a net profit of Rs 8,186.5 crore in the year-ago period. Net profit for the year ended March 31, 2022 was Rs 36,961.3 crore. It was up 18.8 per cent over the year ended March 31, 2021.

Mahindra & Mahindra: The company has raised the price of its vehicles by 2.5 percent. The price revision is a result of a continuous rise in prices of key commodities such as steel, aluminium and palladium, the company said.

UltraTech Cement: The cement maker's UAE subsidiary, UltraTech Cement Middle East Investments, has bought a 29.39 percent stake in RAK Cement Company for White Cement and Construction Materials PSC, a listed entity on Abu Dhabi and Kuwait stock exchanges.

Indraprastha Gas: The gas company has raised CNG prices by Rs 2.5 per kg to Rs 71.61 per kg and PNG prices by Rs 4.25 per scm to Rs 45.96 per scm in Delhi/NCR.

Tata Steel: The firm's board on May 3 will consider a proposal to split the stock and also recommend a dividend. Without specifying the ratio of the stock split, it said the meeting on May 3 would consider a sub-division of the shares with a nominal value of Rs 10 each.