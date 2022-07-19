Stocks in news: IndusInd Bank, HUL, Jet Airways, Reliance Industries and more

Benchmark indices ended higher for the second consecutive session on Monday led by buying in IT, oil and gas and banking shares amid positive global cues. Sensex rallied 760.37 points to settle at 54,521 and Nifty advanced 229.30 points to 16,278.50.

Here's a look at stocks that are likely to remain in news today.

IndusInd Bank : The private lender said its board has approved a proposal to raise Rs 20,000 crore in debt to fund business growth. The bank's board approved the proposal in its meeting held on Monday. The board approved raising funds through debt securities in any permitted mode on a private placement basis as may be decided, for an aggregate amount not exceeding Rs 20,000 crore.

HUL: The FMCG major will announce its Q1 earnings today.

Reliance Industries: In an indication of the way the 5G auction is set to shape up, Reliance Jio has deposited earnest money of over 2.5 times that of Bharti Airtel, and 6.3 times of Vodafone Idea. The Jio deposit of Rs 14,000 crore is 140 times that of Adani Data Networks' Rs 100 crore deposit, indicating that the latter may only bid for lower-priced spectrum during the upcoming auction.

Mahindra & Mahindra: The automotive major said that it has raised its stake in the Finland-based Sampo Rosenlew Oy, a subsidiary of Nordic insurance group Sampo. M&M will buy 1,317 equity shares in Sampo Rosenlew Oy worth Rs 35.57 crore. The company’s stake will increase from an earlier 79.13 percent to 100 percent.

Mangalore Chemicals & Fertilizers: The chemical company has shut down its phosphatic fertilisers plant due to non-availability of raw material.

Alok Industries: The Mumbai-based textile manufacturer has reported a consolidated loss of Rs 141.58 crore against a loss of Rs 97.67 crore in the year-ago period. Net revenue was 55.9 percent up, year-on-year, at Rs 1,971.5 crore from Rs 1,264.4 crore.

Jet Airways: The airline is near a deal to buy 50 A220 jets from Airbus. The airline's board was expected to meet on Monday to finalise the deal.