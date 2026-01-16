Troops from several European nations arrive in Greenland amid US’ ‘technical talks’

Troops from several European countries continued to arrive in Greenland on Thursday, showing support for Denmark as representatives from Denmark, Greenland, and the United States held technical talks on the acquisition agreement concerning the future of the Arctic island. These developments come amid ongoing fundamental disagreements, with the US government maintaining interest in acquiring Greenland despite opposition from Greenlandic and Danish authorities.

Advertisement

Related Articles

The White House described the recent negotiations as technical talks on the acquisition agreement for the US to acquire Greenland. Danish Foreign Minister Lars Løkke Rasmussen said the group should focus on addressing American security concerns while respecting Denmark's red lines, following a meeting at the White House.

French President Emmanuel Macron announced that French military elements are already en route, with around 15 soldiers from a mountain infantry unit present in Nuuk for a military exercise. Germany’s Defence Ministry reported deploying a 13-person reconnaissance team to Greenland. Danish Defence Minister Troels Lund Poulsen outlined plans for a more permanent military presence with a larger Danish contribution, with troops from several NATO countries expected on a rotational basis.

The deployment of European troops is seen as a demonstration of unity among European allies and a signal that NATO can provide security in the Arctic region. Denmark informed NATO of upcoming military exercises in Greenland, and NATO’s Supreme Allied Commander Alexus Grynkewich discussed the situation with Danish Chief of Defence Colonel Martin O’Donnell.

Advertisement

Despite the European military presence, US officials remain firm. White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt stated that the president prioritises the acquisition of Greenland, considering it vital for national security, and said the arrival of European troops does not affect US policy.

Meanwhile, Russia criticised the Western response. The Russian embassy in Brussels described the actions as bellicose plans driven by phantom threats they create themselves and called the military activities part of an anti-Russian and anti-Chinese agenda. Russia reiterated its position that the Arctic should remain a territory of peace, dialogue, and equal cooperation.