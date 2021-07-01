Stocks in news: SpiceJet, Adani Green, Vodafone Idea, Omaxe and more

Sensex and Nifty were likely to open higher amid mixed global cues. On Wednesday, benchmark indices gave up early gains to end lower amid profit booking and a largely negative trend in global markets. Sensex settled 66.95 points lower at 52,482 and Nifty slipped 26.95 points to close at 15,721.

Here's a look at stocks that are likely to remain in news today.

Omaxe: The realty firm has reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 1.11 crore for the quarter ended March on lower income amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The Delhi-based firm had posted a net loss of Rs 126.26 crore in the year-ago period.

JSW Steel: The country's leading steelmaker plans to invest another Rs 25,115 crore by 2024-25 to ramp up its capacity to 37.5 million tonne (MT) per annum, said Chairman and Managing Director Sajjan Jindal.

Parsvnath Developers: The realty firm reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 109.56 crore for the quarter ended March 2021. Its net loss stood at Rs 62.66 crore in the year-ago period. Total income fell to Rs 272.79 crore in the fourth quarter of last fiscal from Rs 1,060.74 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year.

SpiceJet: The domestic carrier has posted a net loss of Rs 235 crore in the fourth quarter of financial year 2020-21. The airline, similar to other carriers, has been hit due to the stringent travel restrictions imposed in view of the COVID-19 crisis.

Vodafone Idea: The telco reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 7,022.8 crore for the quarter ended March 31, 2021. It had posted a loss of Rs 11,643.5 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal. In the December quarter, the company's loss stood at Rs 4,532.1 crore.

Adani Green Energy: Fair trade regulator CCI has approved acquisition of entire shareholding in SB Energy by Adani Green Energy. In May, the firm had said it has inked share purchase agreements with SoftBank Group and Bharti Group for acquisition of 100 per cent stake in SB Energy India for $3.5 billion.