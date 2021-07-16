Stocks in news: Tata Motors, L&T Infotech, Wipro, Bandhan Bank and more

Sensex and Nifty were likely to open flat today amid mixed global cues. On Thursday, Sensex and Nifty closed at their all-time highs tracking gains in IT and capital goods shares. Sensex rose 255 points to close at an all-time high of 53,158. Nifty rose 70.25 points to its all-time high of 15,924.20.

Here's a look at stocks that are likely to remain in news today.

Wipro: The company's Q1 IT services revenue rose 12.5 percent to Rs 18,368.4 crore from Rs 16,334 crore, while EBIT rose 2 percent to Rs 3,485.3 crore from Rs 3,417 crore, QoQ. Wipro sees Q2FY22 dollar revenue in the range of $2,535-2,583 million, a growth of 5-7 percent over Q1FY22.

Tata Motors: The company's board will consider raising up to Rs 500 crore via NCDs on July 20.

L&T Infotech: Q1 net profit fell 9 percent to Rs 496.8 crore from Rs 545.7 crore, while revenue rose 5.9 percent to Rs 3,462.5 crore from Rs 3,269.4 crore, QoQ. The firm announced a special dividend of Rs 10 per share.

Cyient: The company reported net profit at Rs 115 crore in Q1, logging a growth of 11.5 percent as compared to Rs 103.1 crore, QoQ. Revenue fell 3.2 percent to Rs 1,058.2 crore from Rs 1,093.1 crore, sequentially.

Bandhan Bank: The bank's deposits in Q1 stood at Rs 77,336 crore, up 27.6 percent, YoY, and down 0.82 percent QoQ. Advances rose 7.8 percent at Rs 80,128 crore on a YoY basis and down 7.9 percent, QoQ.

Sona Comstar: The company has joined hands with Israel's IRP Nexus Group to initiate a project to co-develop a new electric motor that would avoid the usage of rare earth elements.

Grasim Industries, Century Textiles & Industries: The companies have incorporated a joint venture named 'Birla Advanced Knits Pvt Ltd' for undertaking Knits manufacturing business.