Stocks in news: Kronox Labs, Adani Enterprises, Dr Reddy's, Paytm, Mphasis and Lupin

Headline indices continued to post big gains on Friday after RBI's inline monetary policy outcome and clarity over the political stability. BSE Sensex surged 1,618.85 points, or 2.16 per cent to settle at 76,693.36. NSE's Nifty50 index zoomed 468.75 points, or 2.05 per cent, to end the session at 23,290.15. Here are the stocks that may remain under spotlight before the opening bell on Monday, June 10, 2024:



Kronox Lab Sciences: The specialty fine chemical player will make its stock market debut on June 10, Monday. The IPO was open for bidding between June 3-5 in the price band of Rs 129-136 apiece to raise a total of Rs 130.15 crore via IPO. The stock commanded a premium of Rs 30 in the grey market.



Adani Enterprises: The Adani Group's flagship company's subsidiary Adani Airport Holdings Limited (AAHL) announced it handled an impressive one million tonnes of air cargo in fiscal year 2023-2024 (FY24). This represents a 7 per cent growth on a year-on-year basis.



Dr Reddy's Laboratories: The USFDA has issued a Form 483 with four observations for the API manufacturing facility (CTO-6) in Srikakulam, Andhra Pradesh. The inspection took place from May 30 to June 7, 2024. Dr. Reddy's has stated that it will address the observations within the stipulated timeframe.



Mphasis: Blackstone is poised to sell a 10.6 per cent stake in the midcap IT company Mphasis through block deals at a base price of Rs 2,350 per share in a block deal, suggested some media reports citing sources. The base price is reported at a discount of 5 per cent from the last close.



One97 Communications: Paytm’s share of the unified payments interface (UPI) market in India fell for a fourth straight month. It accounted for 8.1 per cent of total UPI transactions in May, down from 13 per cent in January, according to NPCI data.



Lupin: The drugmaker has entered into a Business Transfer Agreement with Lupin Life Sciences, a wholly-owned subsidiary, to carve out its trade generics business in India as a going concern on a slump sale basis. This proposal, approved on March 22, 2024, will be effective from July 1, 2024.



Dalmia Bharat: The Cement player said that its wholly owned subsidiary, Dalmia Cement has entered into a share subscription agreement, share holders agreement and power purchase agreement to acquire 26 per cent equity share capital and 26 per cent convertible debentures of Solarcraft Power.



KEC International: The infra firm has secured new orders worth Rs 1,061 crore across various sectors. The Transmission and Distribution (T&D) business has received orders for projects in India, East Asia Pacific, and the Americas. The Railways business has won orders in both technologically enabled and conventional segments within India.



RailTel Corporation of India: The state-owned railway company has been awarded a significant work order worth up to Rs 81.6 crore from National Informatics Centre Services Incorporated (NICSI) for ICT infrastructure.



Coromandel International: The Murugappa Group company unveiled a new Nano Fertilizer plant at its Kakinada complex in Andhra Pradesh on June 9. The unit produces a wide range of NPK grades with an annual capacity of 2 million MT of fertilizers and caters to the needs of farming communities across India.



Inox Wind: The renewable energy company has incorporated four wholly-owned subsidiaries namely Junachay Wind Energy, Dharvi Kalan Wind Energy, Dangri Wind Energy, and Kadodiya Wind Energy. These companies will focus on wind farm development across India.



Apeejay Surrendra Park Hotels: The recently-listed leisure company has built a new hotel in the brand name ‘The Park’ in Amgarhi in Nainital (Uttarakhand) and shall be started by the company as a managed property by October 2025.