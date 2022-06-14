Stocks in news: LIC, Bajaj Finance, Zydus Lifesciences, Torrent Power and more

The Indian market is likely to open lower today as SGX Nifty fell 87 points to 15,691. On Monday, Sensex crashed 1,456 points to 52,846 and Nifty declined 427 points to 15,774 in the first trading session of this week.

The 30-stock index tanked 1,569 points intraday to 52,734 against the previous close of 54,303. Nifty fell up to 452 points to 15,749 against Friday's close of 16,201. Bajaj twins, IndusInd Bank, Tech Mahindra and ICICI Bank were the top Sensex losers, falling up to 7.02 per cent . Nestle was the sole Sensex gainer, rising 0.46 per cent.

Here's a look at stocks that are likely to remain in news today.

LIC: The lock-in period for anchor investors in the country's largest initial public offering (IPO) ended yesterday. The stock ended 5.85 per cent lower at Rs 668.20 on June 13 against the previous close of Rs 709.70 on BSE.

Metropolis Healthcare: The diagnostic chain said its promoters have no intention to exit the business. The company said its promoters are focused on strengthening the Metropolis brand, although it continuously keeps exploring various strategic options/investment opportunities.

Torrent Power: The Gujarat-based utility firm said it has bought 50-megawatt solar assets from SkyPower Group at an enterprise value of Rs 416 crore. The solar power plant - a special purpose vehicle located in Telangana - has a long-term Power Purchase Agreement with Northern Power Distribution Company of Telangana for 25 years at a fixed tariff of approximately Rs 5.35 per kWh.

Zydus Lifesciences: The Rs 750-crore share buyback offer will start on June 23 and close on July 6. The drug firm, earlier known as Cadila Healthcare has fixed July 15, 2022 as the last date for the settlement of bids on stock exchanges which may even happen early.

Aether Industries: SBI Mutual Fund bought an additional 3.23 lakh equity shares via open market transactions. Its shareholding in the company rose to 5.18 per cent, up from 4.92 per cent earlier.

Dynamatic Technologies: The company has won the contract to manufacture the escape hatch door for Airbus A220 aircraft. The contract was given by Stelia Aeronautique Canada, a subsidiary of Airbus Atlantic SAS. Delta Corp: HDFC Mutual Fund bought additional 2.15 percent equity stake in the company via open market transactions.

Capri Global Capital: LIC purchased additional 35.41 lakh shares in Capri Global Capital via open market transactions. LIC's shareholding in the company has increased to 7.059 percent, against 5.043 percent earlier.

Bajaj Finance: The lending arm of Bajaj Finserv said it has increased fixed deposit interest rates on various tenors- 24-60 months - by up to 20 basis points (0.20 per cent). This will not include deposits of 44 months tenor.