Stocks in news: Coal India, PVR, L&T, Pidilite and more

Indian market is likely to open higher today as SGX Nifty rose 70 points to 17,437 level amid mixed global cues. On Wednesday, equity market fell after a single-session pause led by losses in IT, auto, consumer goods and capital goods shares. Sensex ended 323 points lower at 58,340 and Nifty fell 88 points to 17,415. Maruti, Infosys, ITC, Reliance Industries, L&T and Tech Mahindra were the top Sensex losers, falling up to 2.62%.

Here's a look at stocks that are likely to remain in news today.

Coal India: The board of the firm will consider and approve the payment of interim dividend next week. The company's board of directors is set to meet on November 29, to consider and approve payment of interim Dividend for 2021-22, if any.

L&T: Indian multinational conglomerate Larsen & Toubro Ltd (L&T) has inked a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Tamil Nadu government to set up a data centres at Kanchipuram. L&T said it will establish 90 MW capacity data centres and associated units in a phased manner in Kanchipuram over the next five years.

Cadila Healthcare: Indian pharma firm Cadila Healthcare has inked an agreement with South Korea's Enzychem Lifesciences for its plasmid DNA vaccine to prevent Covid-19. The deal involves manufacturing licence and technology for such vaccines. The deal will result in manufacturing of 80 million doses or more of Covid-19 plasmid DNA vaccine in 2022.

PVR: Multiplex chain PVR Cinemas has joined hands with digital service provider UFO Moviez for the installation of a cinema-specific air sterilisation device called UFO-Wolf AirMask to make movie watching a safe experience for audience.

Pidilite Industries: Madhumala Ventures, a wholly owned subsidiary of the firm, will buy 19.51% in Constrobot Robotics for Rs 1.56 crore. Constrobot is engaged in the business of research, development, manufacturing and trading of robotic equipment and related software to be used in construction activities.

AU Small Finance Bank: Crisil has revised its outlook on the fixed deposit programme and long-term debt instruments of the lender to positive from stable. The rating of the fixed deposit programme and long-term debt instruments have been reaffirmed at FAA+ and AA- respectively.

Ramco Cements: The firm has commissioned a waste heat recovery system at newly commissioned Third Line at its Jayanthipuram Plant. This will help the company generate 5 MW of additional power from waste heat taking the company's total power available from waste heat to 21 MW.

Tube Investments of India: Credit rating agency ICRA has reaffirmed the long-term rating at AA+ and the short-term rating at A1+ in respect of the bank's fund based and non-fund based limits of the company. It has removed long-term rating from watch with developing implications and assigned a 'Stable' outlook.