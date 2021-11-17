Stocks in news: PVR, Coforge, Bank of Baroda, ITC and more

Indian benchmark indices are likely to open lower as SGX Nifty fell 47 points to 17,935 level amid mixed global cues. Benchmark indices ended lower in a volatile trading session on Tuesday, tracking losses in index majors Reliance Industries, ICICI Bank and SBI amid a mixed trend in global markets.

Sensex closed 396.34 points lower at 60,322 and Nifty fell 110.25 points to 17,999.20. Here's a look at stocks that are likely to remains in news today.

Power Grid Corporation: The state owned firm said it has upgraded New Mariani Sub-Station in Assam.

Kotak Mahindra Bank, PVR: The private bank and multiplex chain player have launched a co-branded debit card.

Coforge: The IT firm has filed documents with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) for an initial public offering (IPO) of American Depository Shares representing its equity shares.

Indian Overseas Bank: The state-owned lender has revised downwards its net profit to Rs 646 crore for 2020-21 after reporting a divergence in asset classification and provisioning for bad loans.

ITC: ITC Hotels' luxury brand Mementos has bought a new property in Jaipur. Under this brand, ITC Hotels manages luxury properties.

Bank of Baroda: BOB Financial Solutions, an arm of Bank of Baroda (BoB) has joined hands with National Payments Corp. of India (NPCI) to launch BoB credit cards on the RuPay platform.

Aviation stocks: The Ministry of Civil Aviation has allowed resumption of meal services on all domestic flights, easing more of covid-induced curbs amid a fall in fresh daily cases.

Welspun Enterprises: The construction firm said it has received a letter from the Maharashtra government declaring a provisional commercial operation date of November 11 for a road project completed by it in Amravati.

Coromandel International: The phosphatic fertilizer firm announced the setting up of a new Rs 400 crore sulphuric acid plant in Vishakapatnam, "to improve the self-sufficiency and availability of phosphatic fertilisers in the country."

Tourism Finance Corporation of India: The company, on November 22, will consider the issuance of non-convertible debentures on a private placement basis.