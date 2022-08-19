Stocks in news: Reliance Industries, Adani Ports, Tata Power, Wipro and more

Stocks to watch out for today: Sensex closed above the 60K mark for the second consecutive session on Thursday despite negative global cues. Sensex climbed 37.87 points to 60,298 and Nifty gained 12 points to 17,956. Bajaj twins, Bharti Airtel and Tech Mahindra were the top Sensex gainers, rising up to 5.74 per cent. Dr Reddy's, Wipro, Infosys and M&M were the top Sensex losers, falling up to 2.18 per cent.

RIL, ONGC: The government has cut the windfall tax on sale of locally produced crude oil to Rs 13,000 per tonne. An additional duty of Rs 17,750 per tonne was imposed on the sale of crude oil produced in India for the past two weeks.

Max Healthcare Institute: HDFC Asset Management Company purchased 0.4 per cent stake in the company via open market transactions on August 16. Its shareholding in the company has increased to 5.18 per cent, against 4.78 per cent earlier.

Tata Power: The Tata Group's utility arm Tata Power Renewable Energy has raised around Rs 2,000 crore by issuing 8.36 crore equity shares to BlackRock-backed GreenForest New Energies Bidco.

Wipro: The IT major has inked a multi-year contract to deliver Service integration and management (SIAM) services to HM Treasury (HMT). Wipro and HMT will collaborate to enable end-to-end SIAM services, from strategy, design, and implementation to running business-as-usual services.

Adani Ports: The draft Indian Ports Bill, 2022, which seeks to consolidate and amend the laws relating to ports in India, has been issued for stakeholder consultation, the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways said on Thursday. The ministry intends to seek feedback and suggestions on the draft IP Bill 2022 from all the stakeholders. The document can be accessed from the websites of the MoPSW and Sagarmala.

Federal Bank: The private sector lender under its expansion drive has inaugurated 15 new branches across the country. Among the 15 branches, seven are in Tamil Nadu taking the overall presence to 171 branches in the State. The bank will continue to focus on territories like Tamil Nadu, Telangana, and Gujarat.

JSW Steel, JSW Ispat: Fair trade regulator Competition Commission of India (CCI) cleared the proposal to merge Creixent Special Steels and JSW Ispat into JSW Steel. In May, JSW Steel announced the merger deal.

JK Tyre Industries: The leading tyre maker said it has raised price by 6-7 per cent and a further hike is under consideration to reduce the raw material cost pressure.

Greenpanel Industries: Rating agency ICRA has upgraded the long-term ratings of the plywood boards and laminates firm to A+ (stable) and short term ratings to A1+, from A and A1, respectively.

Talbros Engineering: The auto components equipment maker has started construction on land acquired measuring 2.2 acre in Faridabad for setting up of new production unit.