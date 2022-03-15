Stocks in news: Reliance Industries, Vodafone Idea, RITES, Wipro and more

The Indian equity market is likely to open lower today as SGX Nifty fell 24 points to 16,859. Sensex closed 935 points higher at 56,486 and Nifty zoomed 240 points to 16,871 on Monday. Infosys, HDFC Bank , State Bank of India, Maruti, Axis Bank, and ICICI Bank were the top Sensex gainers, rising up to 3.76 per cent.

HUL, Sun Pharma, Dr Reddy's Laboratories and Tata Steel were the only Sensex losers, falling up to 1.66%. BSE mid-cap and small-cap indices gained 4 points and 85 points, respectively.

Here's a look at stocks that are likely to remain in news today.

Bank of Baroda: The lender said that the merger of its wholly owned subsidiary Baroda Asset Management India Limited (Baroda AMC) with BNP Paribas Asset Management India Private Limited (BNPP AMC) has been completed and the new entity has commenced its operations.

Vodafone Idea: The telco has entered the gaming industry through Vi Games on the Vi app in partnership with the gaming company Nazara Technologies.

Persistent Systems: The company will buy MediaAgility India for $71.71 million. This includes an upfront payment of $53.25 million to shareholders.

Indiabulls Housing Finance: The firm said that Sameer Gehlaut has resigned from the company's Non-Executive Director post with immediate effect. In his resignation letter submitted to the exchanges, Gehlaut added that he requested his holdings in the company to be classified as public from promoter. He also mentioned that he intends to hold his current stake of 9.71 per cent in company. However, he will have no control over the company or its day-to-day activities.

Reliance Industries: Reliance New Energy Ltd, has signed definitive agreements to buy substantially all of the assets of Lithium Werks BV for a total transaction value of US$ 61 million including funding for future growth.

Anupam Rasayan India: Afzal Malkani has resigned from the post of Chief Financial Officer of the company, citing personal reasons. The company has appointed Amit Khurana as the Chief Financial Officer, with effect from March 15.

Avantel: The company has received a supply order of loco devices for implementation of RTIS phase - 2 (Real Time Train Information system). The order is valued at Rs 125.68 crore.

RITES: The company has declared a third interim dividend of Rs 7.50 per share. The record date has been fixed as March 25 for the payment of dividend.

Marsons: The board has cleared the purchase of advanced thermoelectric technology to generate cheap sustainable power from waste heat and reduce global CO2 emissions. The technology will be bought from a US-based company Micro Power Global Limited in lieu of equity shares to be allotted on a preferential basis.

Wipro: The IT services company won a contract from Speira which has operations in Germany and Norway. Over the next five years, Wipro will work to strengthen the technology infrastructure and cybersecurity requirements of Speira.

