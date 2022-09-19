Stocks in news: RIL, Maruti Suzuki, Ambuja Cements, ONGC and more

Benchmark indices ended lower for the third straight session on Friday led by weak global cues. Sensex and Nifty fell nearly 2 per cent each to end the week in the red. Sensex tanked 1,093.22 points to end at 58,840.79. Nifty declined 346.55 points or 1.94 per cent to close at 17,530.85. Market cap of BSE-listed firms fell to Rs 279.68 lakh crore against Rs 285.87 lakh crore in the previous session, thereby causing a loss of Rs 6.19 lakh crore to investors.

UltraTech Cement, Tech Mahindra, Infosys, Mahindra & Mahindra, Wipro, TCS, Nestle and Reliance Industries were the top Sensex losers , falling up to 4.51 per cent. IndusInd Bank emerged as the only gainer, rising up to 2.63 per cent.

Bulls vs Bears: Here's what to expect on Dalal Street today

Here's a look at stocks that are likely to remains in news today.

RIL, ONGC: The government has reduced tax on windfall profit on locally produced crude oil, and on export of diesel and aviation turbine fuel, amid a decline in global crude oil prices. Government has cut cess on crude to Rs 10,500 per tonne, according to a notification from the Ministry of Finance. Windfall tax on diesel has also been lowered to to Rs 10 per litre and on ATF to Rs 5 per litre.

Maruti Suzuki India: The country's largest car maker has decided to recall 5,002 super carry vehicles manufactured between May 4 and July 30. The recall is being undertaken for inspection and torquing of a bolt attached to seat belt buckle bracket of co-driver seat. It is suspected that there is a possible defect in bolt torquing.

Ambuja Cements, ACC, Adani Enterprises: The Adani family said it has completed the acquisition of Ambuja Cements & ACC and has become country's second largest cement player. Adani family, through their special purpose vehicle Endeavour Trade and Investment, completed the acquisition after completing the transaction with Swiss firm Holcim and an open offer.

HDFC Life: The National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) on Friday cleared the merger of Exide Life Insurance with HDFC Life Insurance. The Scheme of Amalgamation was approved by the Mumbai bench of NCLT, HDFC Life Insurance said in a regulatory filing.

SBI: State Bank of India (SBI) said SBI Global Factors has become its 100% subsidiary as the country's biggest lender has acquired about 14% stake from other shareholders. SBI has acquired 13.82 per cent equity of existing shareholders i.e., SIDBI (6.53%), Bank of Maharashtra (4.34%), and Union Bank of India (2.95%), a regulatory filing said.

Adani Power: Adani Power said its promoter entity Adani Properties has withdrawn a proposal to delist the company due to non-receipt of in-principle approval of stock exchanges. The company in a regulatory filing stated that it has received a letter from a member of the promoter group seeking withdrawal of the delisting offer. The company shall be taking necessary steps including inter alia noting and taking on record the Delisting Withdrawal Letter by the Board of Directors of the company, it stated.

Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India: The company has raised its shareholding in Rocksport to 23.42 per cent. It has subscribed to balance 3,25,547 equity shares of Rocksport for nearly Rs 8 crore. Rocksport provides outdoor entertainment, adventure programs, educational adventure tours and retail of branded adventure products in India.

Granules India: The company has decided to open its share buyback offer on September 27 and the offer will close on October 11. The company will buy back shares worth up to Rs 250 crore and the buyback price has been fixed at Rs 400 per share.

Mafatlal Industries: The company's Board of Directors has given approval for sub-division of existing equity share from one equity share (face value Rs 10 each) into five shares (face value Rs 2 each). The record date for sub-division of equity shares will be intimated in due course.

Shree Renuka Sugars: The company said the expanded capacity for ethanol production, from 720 KLPD to 1250 KLPD, is expected to go on stream by December 2022. Bharat Wire Ropes: The company said the board meeting is scheduled on September 23 to evaluate the proposal for raising of funds by way of a preferential allotment.