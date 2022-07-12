Stocks in news: SpiceJet, HCL Tech, Delta Corp, Larsen & Toubro and more

Sensex declined 86.61 points to end at 54,395.23 and Nifty slipped 4.60 points to close at 16,216 on Monday. Bharti Airtel, TCS, HCL Technologies, Infosys, Wipro, Tech Mahindra, Larsen & Toubro and Power Grid were the top Sensex losers falling up to 5.03 per cent. Tata Steel, M&M, Dr Reddy's Lab, ICICI Bank and Asian Paints were the top Sensex gainers, rising up to 3.04 per cent.

Share Market Live: Sensex, Nifty likely to open lower today

Here's a look at stocks that are likely to remain in news today.

SpiceJet: The Managing Director of SpiceJet airline was booked for duping a businessman worth crores of rupees on the pretext of allotting him company shares, police said on Monday. The complainant has claimed that Ajay Singh has defrauded others in a similar manner.

HCL Technologies: HCL Technologies to announce Q1 results today.

Delta Corp: The gaming and casino player will announce its Q1 earnings today.

HFCL: The telecom gear maker won orders worth Rs 59.22 crore for rollout of fibre network from one of the leading private telecom operators of the country for providing services to roll out their fibre-to-the-home network and long-distance fibre network in various telecom circles.

5paisa Capital: The financial services firm reported a 2.6 per cent growth in Q1 profit at Rs 7.39 crore in the quarter ended June. Revenue from operations rose 40 percent YoY to Rs 84.03 crore during the quarter.

Spandana Sphoorty: The microfinance lender reported an over 50 per cent rise in net profit at Rs 75 crore for the quarter ended March 2022.

Larsen & Toubro: The infrastructure firm has won significant contracts to build data centres of capacities totalling 10.8 MW at Mumbai and Navi Mumbai. The company will design, build and would be involved in supply work, among others for the data centers and allied buildings including fit-outs.

Mishtann Foods: The packaged food maker logged a 216 per cent rise in the net profit to Rs 11.03 crore in the quarter ended June 2022 as against Rs 3.49 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2021. Sales rose 119 per cent to Rs 158.27 crore.

Ahluwalia Contracts: The civil construction company has won a new order for construction work of Amity Campus Bengaluru, worth Rs 150 crore, from Ritnand Balved Education Foundation. The total order inflow during the FY23 stood at Rs 863 crore