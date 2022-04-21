Stocks in news: Tata Steel, Tata Elxsi, HCL Tech, ICICI Securities and more

The Indian equity market is likely to open higher today as SGX Nifty was trading 59 points higher at 17,231.80. On Wednesday, benchmark indices rebounded after falling for five straight sessions, led by buying in Reliance Industries and recovery in Infosys, TCS and HDFC twins.

Sensex jumped 574.35 points to end at 57,037.50. During the day, the index rallied 753.36 points or 1.33 per cent to 57,216. Nifty ended 177.90 points or 1.05 per cent higher at 17,136.

UltraTech Cement, Maruti, Reliance Industries, Asian Paints, TCS, Hindustan Unilever Limited, Bharti Airtel, HDFC and Dr Reddy's were the top Sensex gainers, rising up to 3.52 per cent.

Bajaj Finance, ICICI Bank, Bajaj Finserv, Tata Steel and ITC were the top Sensex losers, falling up to 3.35 per cent.

Share Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty likely to open higher today

Here's a look at stocks that are likely to remain in news today.

ICICI Securities: The brokerage's consolidated profit rose 3.3 per cent year-on-year to Rs 340.3 crore in Q4FY22 while revenue grew by 20.6 percent YoY to Rs 891.7 crore.

Tata Elxsi: The firm reported a 39 per cent YoY rise in net profit at Rs 160 crore in Q4 against net profit of Rs 115 crore. Revenue from operations rose 31.51 percent YoY to Rs 681.7 crore from Rs 518.39 crore in the year-ago quarter.

RBL Bank: The bank has finalised the names of candidates for the post of MD & CEO.

HCL Technologies: The IT firm will report its Q4 earnings today.

Nestle India: The coffee maker will report its Q4 earnings today.

Gland Pharma: Nicomac Machinery will offload 1.5 percent stake in Gland Pharma through block deals on April 21. The investor will sell about 2.45 million shares in the company.

Tata Steel: The firm will stop doing business with Russia, it said on Wednesday, making it the latest global company to cut ties with the country for invading Ukraine. "Tata Steel does not have any operations or employees in Russia. We have taken a conscious decision to stop doing business with Russia," the company said. The company imports coal from Russia for its steelmaking process.

Ajanta Soya: The firm said its board has approved a stock split in the ratio of 5:1, which means, for every one share an investor holds, he or she will have five shares after the split takes place. The record date for the purpose of split will be intimated in due course. The expected time of completion is approximately 2 months from the date of approval by the Board.

Reliance Industries: Telecom operator Reliance Jio has taken a lead over Bharti Airtel to become the country's second largest fixed-line service provider in February 2022, according to data published by the sector regulator Trai. Fixed-line or wireline telecommunication refers to telephone and broadband internet services provided through a network of cables. Reliance Jio wireline subscriber base reached over 58.85 lakh while Bharti Airtel recorded a customer base of more than 57.66 lakh in February.