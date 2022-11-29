Stocks in news: TCS, HCL Tech, Lupin, Can Fin Homes and more

Indian equity market ended at fresh closing high on Monday, rising for the fifth straight session despite weak sentiment in the global market. Sensex climbed 211 points to end at 62,504, its fresh record closing high. During the day, it jumped 408 points to 62,701 -- its lifetime peak. Nifty rose 50 points or 0.27 per cent to end at 18,562, its record high. During the day, the 50-stock index hit an all-time high of 18,614, rising 102 points. Of 30 Sensex stocks, 16 ended higher.

ALSO READ: Reliance Industries, Nestle, Tata Steel, Bharti Airtel among top gainers & losers as market ends higher

Here's a look at stocks that are likely to remain in news today.

Tata Consultancy Services: IT Indian IT major has launched the TCS Quantum Computing Lab on Amazon Web Services to help enterprises explore, develop, and test business solutions and accelerate the adoption of quantum computing.

HCL Technology: The IT company has inked a multi-year contract with Switzerland-based maintenance, repair and overhaul service provider SR Technics to digitally transform its operations. SR Technics works with a network of partners and business development offices in Europe, Americas, Asia and the Middle East.

Lupin: The pharma firm said its Brazil-based unit has inked a pact to buy rights nine products from a subsidiary of Bausch Health Companies Inc. The company's wholly owned arm in Brazil, MedQuimica Industria Farmaceutica, has inked a definitive agreement to acquire all rights to nine medicines from BL Industria Otica Ltd.

BSE: Markets regulator Sebi cleared the appointment of Sundararaman Ramamurthy as the Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer of the leading stock exchange.

Ami Organics: Small Cap World Fund sold 12,72,000 shares or 3.5 per cent stake in pharma company Ami Organics at an average price of Rs 920 apiece for Rs 117 crore through an open market transaction, according to the block deal data available with the National Stock Exchange (NSE).

NBCC (India): The state-owned construction firm has received work orders worth Rs 271.62 crore in projects of erstwhile realty firm Amrapali Group. The company informed it has received an order of Rs 42.44 crore for construction of balance works works of Amrapali corporate Hub at IMT Manesar, Gurugram in Haryana.

Five Star Business Finance: The recently listed NBFC announced a 22 per cent QoQ growth in its net profit to Rs 144 crore while its disbursements jumped 127 per cent QoQ to Rs 803 crore. The AUM stood at Rs 5,732 crore, up 24 per cent YoY, whereas the net interest margin came in at 17.6 per cent.

Can Fin Homes: The housing finance arm of Canara Bank declared an interim dividend of Rs 1.50 per equity share of Rs 2 each. The company has fixed December 9, 2022 as the record date for the payment of this interim dividend and the dividend will be paid to the eligible shareholders by December 26, 2022.

Filatex Fashions: The Hyderabad-based manufacturer plans to spend Rs 300 crore over the next 18 months towards installation of another 500 machines to meet the growing demand for products. It will acquire 100 units of cut and sew machines for manufacturing of T-shirts and tracks, dyeing plant and covering plants.

Inox Green Energy: Dovetail India Fund Class 6 Shares sold 1.8 million shares in Inox Green Energy at a price of Rs 61.69 per equity share, NSE data show.