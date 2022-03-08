Stocks in news: TCS, Tata Motors, L&T, Future Enterprises and more

The Indian equity market is likely to open lower today as SGX Nifty fell 82 points to 15,760. Market ended lower for the fourth straight session on Monday, led by losses in banking, auto, consumer durables and capital goods stocks. A spike in oil prices on the likelihood of energy sanctions on Russia roiled markets across the globe. Sensex fell 1,491 points to 52,842 and Nifty slipped 382 points to 15,863.

IndusInd Bank, Axis Bank, Maruti, Bajaj Finance and Bajaj Finserv were the top Sensex losers, falling up to 7.63 per cent. Bharti Airtel, HCL Tech , Tata Steel, and Infosys were the top Sensex gainers, rising up to 3.46%.

Here's a look at stocks that are likely to remain in news today.

Future Enterprises: The meetings of the shareholders and creditors of the company will be held on April 20 and 21.

Tata Consultancy Services: The Tata Group firm plans to overhaul its organisational structure with specialised groups aimed to help startups as well as large global firms as the company readies to double its revenues to $50 billion before 2030, according to a media report.

Metro Brands: The company's board has approved an interim dividend of Rs 1.50 per equity share on its face value of Rs 5 each for FY22. The record date has been fixed as March 19 for ascertaining the eligibility of shareholders for payment of interim dividends.

Share Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty likely to open lower today

Tata Motors: The auto major said it has bagged a contract for supplying 65 electric vehicles (EVs) to Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB). The supply of 65 EVs includes 60 Tigor EVs and 5 Nexon EVs. "This order is part of a competitive pan India tender, floated by KSEB in line with the state's vision 'Go Green/Carbon Neutral' by 2030," the Tata Group company said.

Larsen and Toubro: The engineering and construction major has launched L&T SuFin, an integrated e-commerce platform for business to business industrial products and services. Through the B2B e-commerce platform, the company was poised to empower businesses, especially MSMEs.

Ashok Leyland: The Hinduja Group's flagship firm stepped up presence in neighbouring Karnataka by setting up four dealerships in the region. The heavy commercial vehicle maker has set up dealerships each in Bidadi, TumKur, Kolar and Hoskote.

Dish TV: Capital markets regulator Sebi has asked Dish TV India to immediately disclose the results of its AGM held on December 30, 2021 to the exchanges. The order comes after the regulator received complaints from YES Bank Ltd (YBL), IndusInd Bank and other shareholders.

Vijaya Diagnostic Centre: Karakoram Ltd offloaded shares of Vijaya Diagnostic Centre worth over Rs 332 crore through an open market transaction. According to the bulk deal data on BSE, a total of nearly 73 lakh shares were sold at an average price of Rs 425.75 apiece, taking the total deal value to Rs 332.42 crore.

Natco Pharma: The pharma firm along with its marketing partner Arrow International has launched its first generic version of Revlimid (Lenalidomide capsules), in the US market, in the dosage of 5mg, 1Omg, 15mg, and 25mg strengths for the treatment of multiple myeloma in combination with the medicine dexamethasone, certain myelodysplastic syndromes and mantle cell lymphoma.

NLC India: The state-run coal miner announced an interim dividend of Rs 1.50 per equity share for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2022.