Stocks to watch out for today: KPIT Tech, RIL, Tata Steel, Biocon and more

The domestic equity market closed higher on Friday. Sensex rose 242 points to end the session at 71,106 and Nifty gained 94 points to settle at 21,439.

Here’s a look at stocks to watch out for today.

KPIT Technologies

The company has bought 13 percent shareholding in N-Dream after primary investment of 2.7 million euro and secondary investment of 0.3 million euro. N-Dream AG is a cloud based game aggregation platform company, based in Switzerland. The company has an option to raise the shareholding in N-Dream further.

RIL

Reliance Industries and Walt Disney have inked a non-binding term sheet to merge their Indian media operations. Under the merger, RIL will own 51 percent through a combination of shares and cash, with Disney holding the remaining 49 percent, according to a report .

Paytm

One97 Communications Ltd, the parent company of digital payments firm Paytm, has fired at least 1,000 employees across multiple divisions as the firm looks to cut down on employee costs, according to reports.

Infosys

The global company has elected to terminate the Memorandum of Understanding with Infosys and the parties will not be pursuing the Master Agreement. Infosys was supposed to provide enhanced digital experiences, along with modernisation and business operations services, leveraging Infosys platforms and AI solutions. The total client target spend over 15 years was estimated at $1.5 billion.

Adani Wilmar

Shares of Adani Wilmar will be in focus on Tuesday morning after the Adani group firm said its promoter entities Lence Pte Ltd and Adani Commodities LLP have showed intention to divest part of their shareholding in the FMCG company in order to comply with minimum public shareholding norms.

Tata Steel

The Tata Group firm said its shareholders would meet on January 25, 2024 to consider the scheme of amalgamation among Tata Steel and The Indian Steel & Wire Products.

Biocon

Subsidiary Biocon Biologics has inked a distribution agreement with Sandoz, granting the company the exclusive rights to promote, sell and distribute Adalimumab BS for subcutaneous injection in Japan. The company has bought the global biosimilars portfolio of Viatris including Adalimumab.

Zydus Lifesciences

The US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) has concluded an inspection at the company's API site at Changodar, Ahmedabad, with six observations. This PAI-cum-GMP USFDA inspection was conducted during December 14-22. There was no data integrity related observations, and no repeat observations from the previous inspection.

Embassy Office Parks REIT

Morgan Stanley has assigned an overweight call on the stock with a target of Rs 370 per share. Blackstone has sold its entire remaining stake of 23.6 percent in Embassy REIT. Blackstone selling stake could improve daily trading volume & remove overhang on stock.

Anupam Rasayan

The firm inked a Letter of Intent worth $61 Million (Rs 507 crore) with one of the leading Japanese Multi National Chemical Company. The supply will commence in CY2024. This product will be manufactured in its existing and new multipurpose manufacturing facilities.