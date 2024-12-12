Stocks in news: Vedanta, Reliance Power, Waaree Energies, PC Jeweller and more 

Benchmark indices closed with marginal gains on December 11. Sensex climbed 16.09 points or 0.02 percent at 81,526.14, and the Nifty was up 31.75 points or 0.13 percent at 24,641.80. Here's a look at stocks that are likely to remain focus today.

Nuvama Wealth Management

Edel Finance Company and Ecap Equities are likely to offload 7.1% stake in Nuvama Wealth via block deals. The floor price is expected to be Rs 6,800 per share, and the deal is likely to be valued at Rs 1,734 crore.

Gland Pharma

The pharma company has received nod from the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) for Phytonadione Injectable Emulsion USP, 10 mg/mL single-dose ampules. The product is equivalent to the reference listed drug (RLD), Vitamin K1 Injectable Emulsion of Hospira Inc.

Vedanta

Shares of Anil Agarwal-owned Vedanta Ltd are in news today after the metal and mining firm said that it would hold a board meeting on Monday, December 16 to consider a fourth interim dividend. The board meeting scheduled to be held in October was cancelled due to unforeseen circumstances.

Acme Solar

Acme Solar has won a 250 MW Firm & Dispatchable Renewable Energy (FDRE) project in the e-reverse auction held by NHPC, at a tariff of INR 4.56 per unit. The project includes a green-shoe option that could potentially expand its total capacity from the initial 250 MW to 500 MW. With this project, Acme Solar’s total capacity now stands at 6,970 MW.

Reliance Power

Shares of Reliance Power Ltd are in focus after Reliance NU Suntech, a subsidiary of the Anil Ambani-led company, in an e-reverse auction held on December 9, bagged a 930 MW solar energy contract -- with battery energy storage system project (BESS), from Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI).

Greaves Cotton

The Board of Directors has cleared the offer-for-sale of certain equity shares of company's subsidiary, Greaves Electric Mobility (GEML), in the proposed IPO of GEML.

Godawari Power Ispat

The company has inked an agreement with GAIL (India) for the supply of RLNG gas for its upcoming pellet plant for 7 years.

Varroc Engineering

The Arbitral Tribunal in Singapore has passed an order in the arbitration between VarrocCorp Holding BV (jointly with Varroc Engineering) and Beste Motors Co (jointly with TYC Brother Industrial Co, TYC). The joint venture (JV) between Varroc and TYC (Varroc TYC Corporation) was also made a party to the arbitration proceedings. As per the order, VarrocCorp Holding BV (the company’s subsidiary) will transfer its 50% shareholding in Varroc TYC Corporation (and its JV subsidiaries) to Beste Motors Co for RMB 310.5 million within 45 days of the award. The company is assessing its legal options and, based on legal advice, will decide on the appropriate course of action.

Waaree Energies

The company’s subsidiary, Waaree Forever Energies, has received a Letter of Award for the development of a 170 MW solar power plant in Madhya Pradesh from Rewa Ultra Mega Solar (RUMSL).

PC Jeweller

The company has received board's nod for the issue of 5.17 crore equity shares at Rs 292 per share to the consortium lenders for settling part of their outstanding debts by way of preferential allotment on a private placement basis.

Grasim Industries

The Board of the firm has cleared the issuance of non-convertible debentures (NCDs) worth Rs 2,000 crore on a private placement basis, in one or more tranches.