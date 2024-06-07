Stocks in news: Wipro, Sun Pharma, Tata Chemicals, RITES, Union Bank and United Breweries

Indian headline indices continued their upmove on Thursday and managed to settle higher as the political picture became clearer and traders awaited RBI's monetary policy due later today. BSE Sensex jumped 692.27 points, or 0.93 per cent to 75,074.51. NSE's Nifty50 index rallied 201.05 points, or 0.89 per cent, to settle at 22,821.40. Here are the stocks that may remain under spotlight before the opening bell on Thursday, June 06, 2024:



Wipro: The IT solutions major has been awarded a $500 million deal by a leading US communication service provider. Wipro will provide for some products and industry specific solutions for a period of five years.



Power Grid: Ravindra Kumar Tyagi, chairman and managing director of Powergrid will get an additional charge of the post of director of projects with effect from July 1.



Sun Pharmaceuticals: The pharma major along with its subsidiaries entered into an agreement to acquire 9.6 per cent of total outstanding securities in Haystack Analytics.



Tata Chemicals: Tata Group's chemical arm has been fined by a UK court, which ordered a penalty of GBP 11,00,000 on its subsidiary, Tata Chemicals Europe Limited. The fine pertained to a safety incident in 2016.



United Breweries: The breweries and distilleries company has launched 'Queenfisher Premium Lager Beer’ in the larger beer mild segment category in Maharashtra.



Union Bank of India: The state-run lender's board will meet on June 11 to discuss a capital raising plan. This will be done via rights issue, private placements, QIPs, or preferential allotment.



CanFin Homes: The shadow lender has made a recommendation to its members for issuance of shares through QIP, preferential allotment, or rights issue. This amount will not exceed Rs 1000 crore.



RITES: The state-run railway firm has received a letter of award (LoA) from Tata Steel Ltd for loco hiring along with operation and maintenance to RITES amounting to nearly Rs 40 crore.



Jubilant Pharmova: The pharmaceuticals company has put a proposal for acquisition of 19.89 per cent stake in O2 Renewable Energy XVI Private Limited.



Oberoi Realty: The real-estate company has set June 24 as the record date for the payment of final dividend for FY23-24 of Rs 2 per equity share.



Uno Minda: The auto ancillary firm's board is entering into a technical license agreement with Suzhou lnovance Automotive for development and manufacturing of high voltage-category of 4W passenger vehicle and commercial vehicle powertrain products.



GMR Power and Infra: The power generation player's board approved allotment of 15,026 redeemable, rated, listed, secured non-convertible debentures for an amount of Rs 150 crores. This will be done on a private placement basis, at the coupon rate of 10.92 per cent per annum.



Medplus Health Services: The pharma retailer's subsidiary, Optival Health Solutions received two suspension license orders for stores situated in Mumbai.



Zen Technologies: The defence and aerospace company has successfully delivered its Zen Anti‐Drone System to the Army Air Defense College in Gopalpur, Odisha.



India Pesticides: The agrochemicals firm has commissioned an intermediate plant towards backward integration of one of the fungicides which was primarily being imported.