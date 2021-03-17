Stocks in news: SBI, Vedanta, PNB Gilts, HUDCO, Godrej Properties, Bharat Forge

The BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty are likely to open higher on Wednesday, tracking positive global cues and firm trading at Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange. Among the individual stocks, shares of Vedanta, PNB Gilts, HUDCO, Godrej Properties, Bharat Forge, Shriram City Union Finance will be in focus in Wednesday's trading session.

Also Read: Stock Market Live Updates: Sensex, Nifty seen opening in green; SBI, BPCL, Tech Mahindra in focus

Stocks to watch today: Here is a list of top stocks that are likely to be in focus in Wednesday's trading session.

State Bank of India (SBI): The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Tuesday slapped a fine of Rs 2 crore on SBI for contravention of norms, including specific directions to the lender on remuneration to its employees in the form of commission.

Vedanta: Anil Agarwal-led Vedanta Resources Plc has raised the open offer price for buying shares in its flagship Indian firm to Rs 235 per share, nearly 4 per cent higher than the current trading price. In January, Vedanta Resources had offered to buy up to 10 per cent in Vedanta Ltd at Rs 160 apiece.

Godrej Properties: The realty firm has raised Rs 3,750 crore through sale of shares to institutional investors. The company intends to use fund proceed to expand business and support future growth.

Bharat Forge: The auto components maker plans to undertake electric vehicle (EV) business through wholly-owned unit.

Shriram City Union Finance: The company has said that its banking and securities management committee on Tuesday approved the issue of secured rated listed redeemable principal protected market-linked (PP-MLD) non-convertible debentures (NCDs) of face value Rs 10,00,000 each, amounting to Rs 500 crore, in one or more tranches either as fully paid-up or partly paid-up on private placement basis.

Karur Vysya Bank: The lender has informed the exchange that Promoter S Nirupama has pledged 40,000 shares of the company on March 12, 2021, with Bajaj Finserv.

United Nilgiri Tea Estates Company: The board of directors of the company on Tuesday announced an interim dividend of Rs 1 per share for FY21. The record date for the purpose is March 26, 2021.

Kabra Extrusion Technik: A part of Kolsite Group, the management of the company has decided to withdraw the application of voluntary delisting of the equity shares from BSE.

PNB Gilts: The company has announced that rating agencies ICRA and CRISIL have reaffirmed the credit ratings of "ICRA A1+" and "CRISIL A1+", respectively, assigned to its Rs 1,000 crore commercial paper programme.

Housing & Urban Development Corporation (HUDCO): The board of directors of the company will meet on March 18 to consider and approve interim dividend for FY21. The record date for interim dividend will be March 26, 2021.

Tech Mahindra: Tech Mahindra has acquired 70 per cent stake in BPO services firm Perigord Asset Holdings Ltd to expand its reach in the global pharmaceutical, healthcare and life science sectors. The acquisition is a part of Tech Mahindra's long-term growth plan to build presence across key markets in Ireland, Germany, USA, and India with enhanced global delivery.