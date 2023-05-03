scorecardresearch
Business Today
COMPANIES

NEWS

News
Sula Vineyards Q4 results: Net profit rises 5% to Rs 14.2 cr; winemaker declares Rs 5.25 dividend

India's biggest winemaker Sula Vineyards Ltd on Wednesday reported 5% rise in fourth-quarter consolidated net profit at Rs 14 crore, boosted by demand for premium wines and an upswing in visits to its vineyards and resorts.

The Nashik-based company, which became India's only publicly-listed winemaker in December last year, posted a consolidated profit of Rs 14.2 crore for the quarter ended March 31 as against Rs 13.5 crore in the year-ago period.

The owner of alcohol brands such as Rasa and Dindori had, in April, said that its fourth-quarter net revenue from the 'own brands' category stood at Rs 104 crore.

This accounted for 86.3% of its total quarterly revenue from operations, up from around 80% in the same period a year earlier.

Revenue from wine tourism also rose 18% to Rs 12.5 crore.

For the full year, Sula reported a nearly 30% revenue jump in the Elite & Premium wine segment and an 18.7% jump in revenue from the Economy & Popular wine segment.

"Our focus on premiumisation is reaping rich dividends - more than 52% of a total one million cases for the full year are our Elite & Premium wines," Sula CEO Rajeev Samant said in April.

Sula, which entered the alcohol market in Kerala in February, says it is now available in all non-dry Indian states.

Shares of the company have risen 20% since its market debut last year. The scrip closed 2.8% higher on Wednesday ahead of the results.

With inputs from Reuters

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
Published on: May 03, 2023, 6:34 PM IST
