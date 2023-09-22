Suzlon Energy bags order for 14 wind turbines; stock stays in the red

Shares of Sulzon Energy recovered marginally in Friday's session after the wind turbine maker said it has bagged an order for the development of a 29.4 MW of wind installed capacity for 100 MW co‐located wind‐solar hybrid project of BrightNight. The largest domestic renewable energy solutions provider said it would install 14 units of S120 – 140m wind turbine generators (WTGs) with a Hybrid Lattice Tubular (HLT) tower and a rated capacity of 2.1 MW each at Osmanabad in Maharashtra.

The stock was unfazed. It traded at Rs 25.31 apiece on BSE, down 0.71 per cent. The scrip is up 21 per cent in the last one month and 136 per cent year-to-date

Sulzon Energy said the project is expected to be commissioned in phases, beginning in April 2024. The company will execute the project with a scope of supply, installation, and commissioning. In addition to this, Suzlon Energy would also offer post‐commissioning operation and maintenance services.

Suzlon Group's Chief Executive Officer JP Chalasani said, “The power generated from this project will target the C&I customer segment, creating deeper penetration of renewable energy in India. Suzlon is committed to partnering with increasing number of Indian industries, driving them

toward their net‐zero targets while powering the nation with sustainable energy.”

Suzlon said each of its turbines has over 80‐90 per cent of domestic content and is manufactured in the country through a domestic value chain. Suzlon said its turbines feature the time‐tested Doubly Fed Induction Generator (DFIG) technology that efficiently integrates wind turbines into the utility network to meet the grid requirements.

BrightNight Chief Executive Officer Sajay K V said: “We are delighted to partner with Suzlon, a leading renewable energy solutions provider with reliable technology and a great track record in India. Suzlon’s commitment to ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’ is reflected in their ‘Made‐in‐India’ products that support our projects.”

