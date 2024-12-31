Suzlon Energy gets rating upgrade from CRISIL, check details  

Suzlon Energy share price today: Shares of Suzlon Energy Ltd were trading on a flat note in the afternoon session on Tuesday even as firm said CRISIL upgraded its ratings for second time in a year. CRISIL Ratings has upgraded its credit rating to ‘CRISIL A’ with a Positive Outlook, underscoring the company’s robust performance and improved profitability.

The multibagger stock was trading on a flat note at Rs 61.76 against the previous close of Rs 61.50 on BSE.

Market cap of the green energy firm rose to Rs 84,381 crore on BSE. Suzlon Energy stock has climbed 62% in a year and gained 482% in two years. The multibagger stock clocked a turnover of Rs 19.09 crore as 30.93 lakh shares changed hands on BSE in today’s session.

The stock rose to a 52 week high of Rs 86.04 on September 12 this year and fell to their 52-week low of Rs 35.49 on March 14, 2024. Suzlon Energy shares have a beta of 1, indicating average volatility in a year.

Shares of Suzlon Energy are trading lower than their 10 day, 20 day, 30 day, 50 day, 100 day, 150 day and 200 day moving averages.

"This marks the second rating upgrade by CRISIL in 2024, reflecting Suzlon’s strong operational efficiencies, disciplined financial management, and consistent quarter-on-quarter growth. Earlier this year, CRISIL had assigned Suzlon a rating of ‘CRISIL A-’, which has now been further upgraded to ‘CRISIL A’ in recognition of the company’s improved financial metrics and growing opportunity in the dynamic renewable energy sector. CRISIL also assigned positive outlook reflecting possibility of

WTG business outperformance on higher execution volumes," said the ratings agency.

Suzlon Energy is a provider of renewable energy solutions. The company is a producer of wind turbines. It offers a range of solar energy solutions, such as solar irradiance assessment, land acquisition and approvals, infrastructure and power evacuation, supply chain, installation and commission and life cycle asset management.