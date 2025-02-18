Suzlon Energy shares fall back to Rs 50 mark, what should investors do?

Shares of Suzlon Energy Ltd were trading at the key Rs 50 mark in the afternoon session on Tuesday. Suzlon Energy stock closed at Rs 50 mark on January 28, 2025 a gap of 15 sessions. The multibagger stock has seen a roller coaster ride since then. The renewable energy stock is trading in the red in the short term. Shares of Suzlon Energy are down 37.52% in six months and fallen 23.57% in 2025. In two weeks, the stock is down 12.28%.

The multibagger stock traded 2.86% lower at Rs 49.94 on BSE. Market cap of the multibagger stock climbed to Rs 68,156 crore on BSE. Suzlon Energy shares have climbed 7% in a year and gained 461% in two years.

The green energy stock saw a turnover of Rs 11.14 crore as 22.19 lakh shares changed hands on BSE.

At the current level, Suzlon Energy shares are down 42.04% from the 52-week high of Rs 86.04 reached on September 12, 2024. The renewable energy stock slipped to a 52-week low of Rs 35.49 on March 14, 2024.

Suzlon Energy shares have a beta of 1.2, indicating very high volatility in a year.

Suzlon Energy stock is trading lower than its 5 day, 10 day, 20 day, 30 day, 50 day, 100 day, 150 day and 200 day moving averages.

Mandar Bhojane, Equity Research Analyst, Choice Broking said, "Suzlon is currently trading in a sideways to bearish trend. From its recent swing high, the stock has corrected by approximately 20%. Immediate support is found near Rs 50, and a strong breakout above the Rs 54 level could drive the price toward the Rs 58–64 range in the short term. However, if the price breaks below Rs 50, further downside correction toward the next support at 46 is likely. Additionally, the stock is trading below all key EMAs (50, 100, and 200), indicating weak momentum and a bearish undertone. Overall, the stock remains in a sideways to bearish phase, and traders should watch for a decisive move above Rs 54 for bullish momentum or a breakdown below Rs 50 for further weakness."

A R Ramachandran, SEBI registered Independent analyst says, "Suzlon Energy stock price is slightly bearish on the daily charts with a strong resistance at Rs 54. A Daily close below support of Rs 47.8 could lead to a target of Rs 43.5 in the near term."

Morgan Stanley has an 'overweight' stance on the multibagger stock with a price target of Rs 71 share. The brokerage said the company sees wind industry constraints around land acquisition to improve from FY26.

JM Financial assigned a buy call while suggesting a target price of Rs 80 to the Suzlon Energy stock.

"With a strong order book, augmented manufacturing capacity, enhanced operational readiness - bolstered by new leadership at business groups and supply chain improvements and sufficient working capital, we believe that the company is well-positioned for considerable performance growth in the future," JM Financial said.

Suzlon Energy reported a 91 per cent year-on-year (YoY) rise in its consolidated net profit for the December 2024 quarter (Q3 FY25). Profit rose to Rs 388 crore in the last quarter against Rs 203 crore in the year-ago period. Revenue from operations rose 91 per cent to Rs 2,969 crore in Q3 FY25 against Rs 1,553 crore in the corresponding period last year.