Suzlon Energy shares snap five-session losing streak, is the correction over?

Shares of Suzlon Energy Ltd ended their five-session losing streak on Wednesday. The multibagger stock ended 0.71% higher at Rs 52.36 on BSE. However, Suzlon Energy stock is down 34.88% in six months and fallen 20% in 2025. Market cap of the multibagger stock climbed to Rs 71,458 crore in the last session. Suzlon Energy shares have climbed 16.30% in a year and gained 472% in two years.

The green energy stock saw a turnover of Rs 66.11 crore as 129.46 lakh shares changed hands on BSE in Wednesday's session.

At the current level, Suzlon Energy shares are down 39.10% from the 52-week high of Rs 86.04 reached on September 12, 2024. The renewable energy stock slipped to a 52-week low of Rs 35.49 on March 14, 2024.

Suzlon Energy shares have a beta of 1.2, indicating very high volatility in a year.

Suzlon Energy stock is trading lower than its 5 day, 10 day, 20 day, 30 day, 50 day, 100 day, 150 day and 200 day moving averages.

AR Ramachandran, SEBI registered Independent analyst said, "Suzlon Energy is slightly bullish on the Daily charts with strong support at Rs 49. A Daily close above the resistance of Rs 53 could lead to a target of Rs 58 in the near term."

Jigar S Patel, manager at Anand Rathi Securities said, "The price action remains below the Ichimoku Cloud, indicating a bearish trend. Recently, it faced strong resistance near the 200-day Exponential Moving Average (DEMA), reinforcing weakness. Additionally, the price is trading below the S3 Camarilla pivot, signalling further downside potential. These technical factors suggest that any upward bounce could be an opportunity to exit po sitions, as sustained upside looks uncertain. Given the prevailing bearish structure, long positions should be avoided until a clear reversal signal emerges. Traders should focus on risk management and wait for a confirmed trend shift before considering fresh buying opportunities."

Morgan Stanley has maintained its 'overweight' stance on the multibagger stock with a price target of Rs 71 per share. The brokerage said the company sees wind industry constraints around land acquisition to improve from FY26.

JM Financial assigned a buy call while suggesting a target price of Rs 80 to the Suzlon Energy stock.

"With a strong order book, augmented manufacturing capacity, enhanced operational readiness - bolstered by new leadership at business groups and supply chain improvements and sufficient working capital, we believe that the company is well-positioned for considerable performance growth in the future," JM Financial said.

Suzlon Energy reported a 91 per cent year-on-year (YoY) rise in its consolidated net profit for the December 2024 quarter (Q3 FY25). Profit rose to Rs 388 crore in the last quarter against Rs 203 crore in the year-ago period. Revenue from operations rose 91 per cent to Rs 2,969 crore in Q3 FY25 against Rs 1,553 crore in the corresponding period last year.