Suzlon Energy shares in news as firm gets RLMM for wind turbine series; here's what CEO JP Chalasani says

Shares of Suzlon Energy Ltd, which are up for four straight sessions, would be in focus on Thursday morning as the renewable energy solutions provider said its S144, a 3 MW series of wind turbines (extendable up to 3.15 MW), (Revised List of Models & Manufacturers) listing from the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE). This is a key milestone that is required for successful commercialisation of the product.

Suzlon Energy shares climbed 4.79 per cent to Rs 40.49 per cent on BSE. The stock has surged 8.5 per cent in the four sessions.

Suzlon Energy said it has already installed the first prototype of the series at a hub height of 160m with a Hybrid Lattice Tubular (HLT) tower at the Gondal site in Gujarat.

Suzlon suggested that the product is in the process of serial manufacturing and commercialisation.

In an exchange filing the Chief Executive Officer at Suzlon Group, JP Chalasani, said: “This listing comes at the right time after our S144 product received enthusiastic response from the market, evident from the strong order inflow. Transformation toward more energy‐efficient products is driving the Indian wind energy market. It is imperative for us to offer technologically advanced products that are best suited for sites in India, ensuring a higher return on investment (ROI) for our customers."

Chalasani said the S144 turbine is designed to make it customisable for the site‐specific requirements for higher PLFs (Plant Load Factor), considering India's varied wind regimes and terrains.

"The S144 – 3 MW series is a true testament to 'Make in India' and 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' with 90 per cent domestic content. We believe that this product will go a long way in driving India’s renewable energy targets towards a more sustainable country. Our comprehensive product portfolio, led by dual star products; the proven and successful S120 – 2.1 MW and the new S144 – 3‐3.15 MW product series of larger wind turbines offer solutions for all Indian wind regimes and sites with an aim to increase generation and reduce LCoE (levelised cost of energy),” he said.

